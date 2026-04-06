Bustling construction activities on Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway

Despite mounting pressure from fluctuations in raw material prices and prolonged extreme heat, construction activities along the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway remain in full swing, maintaining a sense of urgency and dynamism.

The viaduct on the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway passing through Tay Ninh Hoa Commune

At the construction site of the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway

The Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project spans nearly 120 kilometers, connecting the two provinces of Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak, and is divided into three component projects. Among them, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province serves as the managing authority for Component Project 1, which stretches 31.5 kilometers, while the remaining sections are being implemented by the Ministry of Construction and the People’s Committee of Dak Lak Province.

According to Mr. Pham Van Hoa, Deputy Director of the Project Management Board for Agricultural and Transport Construction Investment of Khanh Hoa Province—the project’s investor—Component Project 1 comprises three construction packages, with overall progress reaching approximately 83 percent to date, broadly in line with the planned schedule.

Of the total length, the first 20 kilometers have been fully completed and were technically opened to traffic on December 19, 2025. Relevant procedures are currently being finalized to put this section into official operation. Meanwhile, the remaining 11.5 kilometers have achieved around 70 percent of the contractual construction volume.

This section is predominantly characterized by mountainous terrain. As such, the selected feasible solution involves the construction of elevated viaducts spanning valleys. Conventional embankment road construction would pose significant challenges, requiring substantial volumes of fill material and potentially impacting the surrounding natural landscape.

Component Project 1 includes 20 bridges located across the communes and wards of Ninh Hoa, Hoa Tri, Tan Dinh, and Tay Ninh Hoa.

The section under Construction Package 2, passing through Tay Ninh Hoa Commune, has been asphalted.

Hon Lai Bridge at Km27, located in Tay Ninh Hoa Commune, is nearing completion. The 600-meter bridge spans the longest valley within Component Project 1.

At Construction Package 3, situated near the boundary with Dak Lak Province and undertaken by Truong Son Construction Corporation, more than 80 workers and nearly 40 vehicles and pieces of equipment have been mobilized to expedite works on Cua Dong Bridge and the Km 30 Bridge.

Mr. Nguyen Quy Tuan, manager of Construction Package 3, stated that the two bridges are located within natural forest areas where the availability of girder casting yards is limited. Meanwhile, rising prices of construction materials and fuel have significantly affected construction progress. Nevertheless, the contractor has mobilized additional manpower, organized multiple construction units, and implemented overtime shifts to ensure adherence to the planned schedule.

According to Mr. Pham Van Hoa, the project is currently facing numerous challenges, including a shortage of girder casting yards, scarce material supply, and escalating prices of fuel and steel. Despite these difficulties, contractors have maximized the deployment of human resources and equipment, maintained multiple work fronts, and increased working hours to accelerate progress. Efforts are underway to achieve technical traffic opening before September 2 and to complete and put the entire route into operation by the end of 2026, in line with the Government’s directive.

The Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project has a total investment of nearly VND22 trillion (US$834 million). Construction commenced in June 2023 and is scheduled for completion in 2026. Once operational, the expressway will shorten the travel distance between Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak from nearly 200 kilometers to approximately 117 kilometers.

The project is anticipated to strengthen transport connectivity and create new momentum for socio-economic development across the South Central Coast and Central Highlands regions.

For bridge construction, contractors are required at certain locations to erect piers reaching tens of meters in height.

At the construction site of Hon Lai Bridge

As the area is predominantly hilly with complex terrain, accessing the construction sites and organizing the works have posed significant challenges.

Cua Dong Bridge spans the valley leading to Phuong Hoang Tunnel.

Under the scorching heat, workers have been diligently laboring continuously in recent days to ensure progress meets the required schedule.

The eastern portal of Phuong Hoang Tunnel is located in Khanh Hoa Province. The tunnel, approximately 1.7 kilometers long, had both lanes fully opened in December 2025.

By Hieu Giang - Translated by Kim Khanh