Fishermen brave challenges, come back with bountiful catches
SGGP
Amid fluctuations in fuel prices, fishermen across the Central coastal region continue to head offshore, bringing back abundant catches.
From the North Central region, nearshore fishermen have enjoyed repeated bumper catches, while major offshore fishing hubs in the South-Central region are bustling with the peak tuna harvest season for export.
Many early-year voyages to the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago fishing grounds have yielded full holds of tuna for returning vessels.
Traders wait at the ports, purchasing the fish as soon as they are unloaded. Each fishing trip can bring in hundreds of millions of dong, with some tuna fishing groups earning billions.
By Ngoc Oai, Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong