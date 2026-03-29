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Fishermen brave challenges, come back with bountiful catches

SGGP

Amid fluctuations in fuel prices, fishermen across the Central coastal region continue to head offshore, bringing back abundant catches.

From the North Central region, nearshore fishermen have enjoyed repeated bumper catches, while major offshore fishing hubs in the South-Central region are bustling with the peak tuna harvest season for export.

Many early-year voyages to the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago fishing grounds have yielded full holds of tuna for returning vessels.

Traders wait at the ports, purchasing the fish as soon as they are unloaded. Each fishing trip can bring in hundreds of millions of dong, with some tuna fishing groups earning billions.

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Fishermen prepare for new voyages by loading ice into the holds, ensuring the preservation of their catch during long days at sea.
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In Hoai Nhon, Gia Lai Province, freshly caught ocean tuna is brought ashore by fishermen and supplied to export firms.
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Boats from Nhon Ly fishing village ride the waves as they head toward the sea.
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A fishing boat from Nghe An Province landed a 15-ton catch, earning hundreds of millions of dong after just one day at sea.
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Fishermen in Dong Tien Commune, Ha Tinh Province, enjoyed a windfall haul of jellyfish, earning significant income.
By Ngoc Oai, Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong

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