“Purple Road” in Ho Chi Minh City becomes hotspot for visitors

A short stretch of bougainvillea-covered facades on Ho Van Men Street in Thuan An Ward has turned into a romantic attraction, drawing hundreds of young people and families daily to admire and capture its vibrant purple charm.

The vibrant canopy of purple bougainvillea has become a magnet for admirers, drawing in both casual visitors and avid photographers eager to capture its striking beauty.

Although only about 50 meters long, the purple bougainvillea trellis on Ho Van Men Street in Thuan An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, is becoming a focal point of attention, attracting hundreds of visitors and photo-takers every day.

The road lined with vibrant purple bougainvillea has recently emerged as a popular photo spot among young people in Ho Chi Minh City and nearby areas.

Though only a few dozen meters long, the stretch is densely covered with bougainvillea cascading over building facades, creating a striking “purple road.”

Many visitors say the distinctive color offers a rare backdrop for photos not easily found elsewhere. The site now attracts hundreds of people each day, coming to admire the scene and capture memorable moments.

Beyond young visitors, families have also begun frequenting the area to enjoy the vibrant setting and preserve shared memories.

Local residents say the growing number of visitors has brought a livelier atmosphere to the neighborhood.

Many young visitors from distant areas are also drawn to this enchanting “purple paper road,” eager to capture dreamy photographs along its vibrant bougainvillea-lined path.

By Duy Khang - Translated by Anh Quan