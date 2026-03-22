Imprint of youthful enthusiasm

The 2026 Youth Month has been carried out through a wide range of dynamic and practical activities, closely aligned with the needs and daily lives of young people and residents in Ho Chi Minh City.
With a strong sense of affection, responsibility, and creativity, the city’s youth have infused their enthusiasm into every aspect of social life, actively contributing across multiple fronts and meaningful projects. Their initiatives and actions, both practical and impactful, have not only addressed community needs but also fostered a spirit of solidarity and civic engagement.
Through these meaningful contributions, young people have helped spread positive energy throughout the community, affirming their pioneering role in socio-economic development and community-building efforts.