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Imprint of youthful enthusiasm

SGGP

The 2026 Youth Month has been carried out through a wide range of dynamic and practical activities, closely aligned with the needs and daily lives of young people and residents in Ho Chi Minh City.

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Members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and young people in Ho Chi Minh City take part in a mass performance celebrating the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union. (Photo: SGGP)

With a strong sense of affection, responsibility, and creativity, the city’s youth have infused their enthusiasm into every aspect of social life, actively contributing across multiple fronts and meaningful projects. Their initiatives and actions, both practical and impactful, have not only addressed community needs but also fostered a spirit of solidarity and civic engagement.

Through these meaningful contributions, young people have helped spread positive energy throughout the community, affirming their pioneering role in socio-economic development and community-building efforts.

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Presents are delivered to support young workers at Rach Bap Industrial Park and the Binh Duong Youth Activity Center. (Photo: SGGP)
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Youth volunteers assist residents in completing administrative procedures at the Public Administrative Service Center of Hiep Phuoc Commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
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Members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and young people in Binh Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, assist persons with disabilities in participating in the election on March 15, 2026. (Photo: SGGP)
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Young people participate in a voluntary blood donation program jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Veterans Association of the Ho Chi Minh City Party agencies. (Photo: SGGP)
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Members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and young people in Ho Chi Minh City take part in upgrading the Tam Cao Canal in Thoi An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
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Youth in Ho Chi Minh City mobilize task forces to ensure security and public order at bus stations and school gates across the city. (Photo: SGGP)
By Cam Tuyet, Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

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2026 Youth Month Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union 95th anniversary of the founding of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union

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