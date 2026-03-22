Ngoc Linh ginseng season begins

In recent days, ginseng gardens on Ngoc Linh Mountain, in Mang Ri Commune, Quang Ngai Province, have entered the “awakening” stage, when Ngoc Linh ginseng begins to sprout shoots, grow leaves, and bloom.

Ngoc Linh ginseng plants have sprouted leaves after the winter dormancy period. (Photo: SGGP)

Mang Ri Commune is one of the areas with the largest cultivation area of Ngoc Linh ginseng, spanning tens of thousands of hectares under the canopy of primary forests. The Xo Dang ethnic community works in partnership with enterprises to cultivate, care for, and share benefits from this valuable medicinal plant.

According to local growers, Ngoc Linh ginseng has three growth cycles per year. The dormancy period lasts from November to January of the following year, during which the plant sheds its leaves, leaving only the root underground; residents often harvest the leaves for use during this time. From February to March, the plant enters its “awakening” phase, when the ginseng root sends up shoots, forms leaves, and produces flowers; seeds also begin to germinate, marking the start of a new planting season.

From March to May, the plant enters the seed formation stage. By July, the seeds begin to ripen and are harvested through October. After that, the plant returns to its dormant phase to accumulate nutrients.

Local growers note that each year, the plant produces only one leaf, and it cannot regrow if the leaf is broken. Therefore, care during the “awakening” period is particularly important. Ginseng gardens are regularly inspected, and protective roofing structures are reinforced to prevent damage from hail or falling branches that could break leaves and stems. Seed clusters are also carefully covered to protect them from insect damage.

Ngoc Linh ginseng plants are producing shoots and forming leaves. (Photo: SGGP)

Ngoc Linh ginseng leaves are gradually emerging from the stalk.

A bed of Ngoc Linh ginseng with many plants just begin to sprout young leaves. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition to producing leaves, Ngoc Linh ginseng also begins to produce flowers. (Photo: SGGP)

Young leaves of Ngoc Linh ginseng are covered with a fine layer of hairs. (Photo: SGGP)

Ngoc Linh ginseng plants grow vigorously. (Photo: SGGP)

During the period when Ngoc Linh ginseng produces leaves and flowers, it is more vulnerable to damage and therefore requires careful protection. (Photo: SGGP)

Ginseng plants are covered with protective shading structures to prevent damage from falling branches. (Photo: SGGP)

Ginseng planting beds are cultivated under old-growth forest canopies. (Photo: SGGP)

Ngoc Linh Peak, where the Xo Dang ethnic community in Mang Ri commune cultivates ginseng. (Photo: SGGP)

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh