Ngoc Linh ginseng season begins

Mang Ri Commune is one of the areas with the largest cultivation area of Ngoc Linh ginseng, spanning tens of thousands of hectares under the canopy of primary forests. The Xo Dang ethnic community works in partnership with enterprises to cultivate, care for, and share benefits from this valuable medicinal plant.
According to local growers, Ngoc Linh ginseng has three growth cycles per year. The dormancy period lasts from November to January of the following year, during which the plant sheds its leaves, leaving only the root underground; residents often harvest the leaves for use during this time. From February to March, the plant enters its “awakening” phase, when the ginseng root sends up shoots, forms leaves, and produces flowers; seeds also begin to germinate, marking the start of a new planting season.
From March to May, the plant enters the seed formation stage. By July, the seeds begin to ripen and are harvested through October. After that, the plant returns to its dormant phase to accumulate nutrients.
Local growers note that each year, the plant produces only one leaf, and it cannot regrow if the leaf is broken. Therefore, care during the “awakening” period is particularly important. Ginseng gardens are regularly inspected, and protective roofing structures are reinforced to prevent damage from hail or falling branches that could break leaves and stems. Seed clusters are also carefully covered to protect them from insect damage.