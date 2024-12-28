Thu Duc proposes to open bus route connecting VNU-HCM with bordering areas

A conference to review the coordination program between five localities and units for the 2024-2025 period took place at the headquarters of the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) on December 28.

Delegates pose a photo at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, five localities and units include the Party Committee of Thu Duc City (Ho Chi Minh City), the Party Committee of Bien Hoa City (Dong Nai Province), the Party Committees of Thuan An City and Di An City (Binh Duong Province) and the Party Committee of the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City.

Following the signed program, the localities and units have focused on coordination efforts to improve and develop transportation infrastructure in bordering areas; public healthcare; culture and education; environment protection and ensuring security and order.

Overview of the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Attending and delivering his speech at the conference, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Tran Quoc Trung stated that over the past nine months, the authorities and units have promptly directed the implementation of the coordination program.

The cooperation among the five localities and units has resulted in significant success.

In 2025, they will continue to strengthen coordination between bordering areas, ensure political security and social order, especially during major holidays; and primarily organize a variety of activities to concretize the content of the coordination program between the four municipal Party Committees above and the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City National University.

At the same time, the sides will focus on coordinating research to propose joint projects among localities, aiming to celebrate major holidays and welcome the Party Congress at all levels for the 2025-2030 term, leading up to the 14th National Congress of the Party.

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City and Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung also proposed coordination for opening a circular bus route connecting Bien Hoa City, Di An City, Thuan An City, Thu Duc City and VNU-HCM, to put into operation in 2025.

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City and Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung proposes several key implementation contents for the implementation in 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City analyzed and mentioned the recent inauguration of Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien). If the circular bus route is operational, various urban areas of the four cities and VNU-HCM will be connected as well as link to the center of Ho Chi Minh City, along with Metro Line No.1 in Ho Chi Minh City. That will effectively address the travel needs of residents in these localities.

In 2025, Thu Duc City will strive for the commencement of a 10-hectare resettlement area at VNU-HCM.

According to the Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, in 2023, the Prime Minister decided to allocate approximately 10 hectares for on-site resettlement of households within the VNU-HCM planning area. Therefore, relevant localities, along with VNU-HCM, will expedite the progress, aiming to start construction of the resettlement area in 2025 and complete it by 2026.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong