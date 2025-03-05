Thu Duc City proposes several specific issues to Ho Chi Minh City Chairman

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee had a working session with Thu Duc City to debate the implementation of socio-economic tasks for 2025 and the progress of Thu Duc City's general planning project.

Delegates join in the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc on March 5 afternoon had a working session with Thu Duc City authorities to debate the implementation of socio-economic tasks for 2025 and the progress of Thu Duc City's general planning project.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc joins in the working session with delegates from Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) discusses with Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At the working session, Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung stated that after five years of establishment and over one year of implementing mechanisms and policies under National Assembly Resolution No. 98, Thu Duc City has achieved very positive results.

Of which, the total budget revenue in four years exceeded VND60,000 billion (US$2.4 billion). The total value of public investment disbursement reached over VND15,000 billion (US$588 million), with the annual disbursement rate of over 95 percent.

Commercial and service production value grows steadily by 25 percent annually. Many projects and infrastructure works were completed and put into operation.

Throughout 2024, Thu Duc City launched a 500-day competition movement, provided specific projects to serve the public, and inaugurated several key transportation projects.

The city is also implementing major infrastructure projects, including Ring Road No.3, An Phu intersection, Ba Ca road and bridge and so on.

Additionally, Thu Duc City strives to complete land clearance for key projects by 2025, ensuring timely handover to investors for the groundbreaking of major projects such as Ring Road 2, Nguyen Thi Dinh Road, the interchange at My Thuy Roundabout and other works.

Currently, the Thu Duc City People's Committee is coordinating with relevant departments to accelerate investment preparation for projects approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, enhancing regional connectivity. These projects include the road connecting Cat Lai Port to Phu Huu Port and Ring Road No.3 intersection, the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway, the road connecting Ring Road No. 2 and the Ho Chi Minh City - Chon Thanh Expressway and so on.

At the same time, the city is adjusting local planning for 1/2000-scale zoning plans related to these developments.

Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung speaks at the working session with Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc on March 5 afternoon. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

As for addressing backlog, difficulties and obstacles of projects, the Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee informed that under the National Assembly’s Resolution No.98, Thu Duc City has approved investment policies for 12 non-budget projects in 2024.

These projects have a total registered investment capital of more than VND33,745 billion (US$132 million), contributing to the development of housing, commercial and service sectors, as well as the socio-economic growth of the city.

The Thu Duc City People's Committee is currently processing applications for 54 projects with a total investment capital exceeding VND84,259 billion (US$3.3 billion). This figure is expected to increase significantly after the approval of nine zoning plans in the third quarter of 2025. The Thu Duc City People's Committee will proactively resolve obstacles of the projects, aiming to approve investment policies for over 15 projects in 2025, with a total investment value exceeding VND40,000 billion (US$1.6 billion), added Chairman Hoang Tung.

Regarding Saigon High-Tech Park, Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung emphasized that to actualize a leading hub for high technology, innovation and advanced manufacturing in Southeast Asia, the park must meet multi-purpose, multi-functional development on high technologies.

To achieve this goal, the Thu Duc City People's Committee proposed the establishment of a Multi-Purpose High-Tech Center for training, commercial services and manufacturing activities.

After reviewing, Thu Duc City has identified approximately 50 hectares of cleared land under recovery as a potential location for immediate development.

Notably, the overall urban planning is a key focus for the city.

The People’s Committee of Thu Duc City is dedicating maximum resources and personnel to complete nine zoning plans in alignment with the approved master plan, serving as a crucial legal foundation for attracting investment, resolving project challenges and facilitating both public and private sector investments.

It is expected that nine zoning planning projects of 1/2000 scale will be completed before August 30, 2025. The Thu Duc City People's Committee has already submitted a report to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, proposing a list of specific projects for investment invitation.

Chairman of the Thu Duc City People’s Committee Hoang Tung urged Ho Chi Minh City to review and approve the proposals for Thu Duc City to implement as soon as possible.

Chairman of the Thu Duc City People’s Committee Hoang Tung also proposed the acceleration of land auctions for the Thu Thiem New Urban Area to generate reinvestment capital for other projects inside the new urban area; completing the technical infrastructure system of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area. According to him, the Thu Thiem New Urban Area is estimated at VND35,750 billion (US$1.4 billion) in investment. The Thu Duc City People's Committee proposed accelerating public investment through the public-private partnership (PPP) model, specifically selecting Build-Transfer (BT) contracts with monetary payments. The Thu Thiem Square Park project can be piloted immediately.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong