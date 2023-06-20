HCMC submits master planning of Thu Duc City until 2040 to Prime Minister

The HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture yesterday informed that HCMC People’s Committee has just submitted to the Prime Minister its master planning for Thu Duc City until 2040.



Accordingly, HCMC is going to organize Thu Duc City as a multiple-center urban area, including a downtown in Thu Thiem area to become an international financial hub and two sub-centers in Truong Tho area and Long Phuoc area. Other centers will provide job opportunities in the fields of commerce, service, research, training, and hi-tech manufacturing. Saigon Hi-tech Park will accommodate centers for training, research, and hi-tech manufacturing.

For economic stimulus and innovation promotion, Thu Duc City is going to focus on the development of 11 key areas, namely

_Thu Thiem international financial center;

_Cat Lai – Thanh My Loi urban area for commerce, port services, and industry;

_Truong Tho highly interactive urban area for culture, commerce, innovation;

_Tam Phu urban and park area;

_Linh Trung urban area for advanced manufacturing, commerce, and services;

_HCMC hi-tech manufacturing, service, and training area;

_Long Binh urban area and historical – cultural park;

_HCMC urban area and science – technology park in Long Phuoc;

_Long Phuoc – Tam Da ecological and hi-tech urban area;

_Vietnam National University – HCM.

As to the traffic system, more routes will be established to link to neighboring areas via Saigon River, Tac River, and Dong Nai River.

Thu Duc City is classified as a level-1 urban area under HCMC. It is planned to be an innovative and highly interactive one for economy, science – technology, culture – education in the East of HCMC.

The main landscapes of Thu Duc City consist of the public space along Saigon River, the ecological urban and tourism space along Dong Nai River, the West- East open space to connect Thu Thiem area to Long Phuoc area via Rach Chiec, the innovative and cultural space to link between the Northern historical – cultural park and Long Phuoc ecological urban area.

Underground construction in Long Phuoc and Tam Da areas as well as lowlands should be limited, while the installed drainage model must be suitably selected.

There will be four logistics centers on a surface area of 400-450ha in Saigon Hi-tech Park, Linh Trung complex for manufacturing, commerce, and services, Long Binh area, and Cat Lai area.

Thu Duc City is going to prioritize projects in the fields of technical framework infrastructure, public transport, key areas, high technology, knowledge economy, innovative economy, Transit Oriented Development (TOD) areas, research and training complexes, hi-tech manufacturing, office buildings for commerce and services.