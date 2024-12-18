Three households in Lang Nu deny resettlement housing generating public interest

The decision of three households in Lang Nu Hamlet, which was swept away in a flash flood and landslide due to typhoon Yagi in September, to deny resettlement housing has generated considerable public interest and discussion.

Lang Nu villagers help each other set up vegetable gardens to restore production in the resettlement housing area

On the same day, Party Secretary of Phuc Khanh Commune Bui Hiep Tu affirmed that the families are qualified for new homes in the Lang Nu resettlement area, but some of their relatives decided to submit requests to the local authorities to relinquish their right to these houses.

One of them is Nguyen Thi Sanh, born in 2000 who is the daughter of Mr. Nguyen Van Tran. The young girl submitted a request to decline the offer of a house following the tragic loss of her entire family in the flash flood on September 10. In a similar situation, Nguyen Xuan Duong, son of Mr. Nguyen Van Dong, also expressed his wish to forgo resettlement housing for his family despite the loss of all his relatives in the same natural disaster.

Ms. Sam Thi Nhien (born in 1998), daughter-in-law of Mr. Nguyen Van Su – one of the victims in the tragic typhoon - regretfully declined the offer of resettlement housing, revealing the devastating loss of her husband's all family members in the recent flood tragedy.

The People's Committee of Phuc Khanh Commune has verified that all the three families have completely lost their homes due to the flash flood and are eligible for resettlement housing. Although their relatives had the option to receive homes for spiritual purposes, they chose to forgo that opportunity, instead offering the houses to those in even greater need.

The Lang Nu resettlement area project was initiated by the 12th Army Corps on September 21, with financial support from various units through the Tam Long Viet Fund of Vietnam Television. The construction was completed in just over three months, with an inauguration planned for December 22.

During the handover ceremony on December 15, 33 out of 40 houses were allocated to families who lost their homes due to the flash flood. The remaining seven houses are being designated by local authorities for families with special circumstances, including those who are meritorious or facing significant hardships.

This resettlement area spans 10 hectares and is situated approximately 2 kilometers from the site of the flash flood. The houses are designed in the traditional stilt house style of the Tay ethnic group, each covering an area of 96 square meters, featuring enclosed outbuildings and open spaces for residents to cultivate vegetables and maintain gardens.

By Phuc Hau – Translated By Anh Quan