Soldiers withdraw after two-week rescue efforts in flood-ravaged Lang Nu

More than 300 officers and soldiers from Military Region 2, the Border Guard, and other forces started their withdrawal amid deep emotion and immense gratitude from local residents.

On the afternoon of September 24, after two weeks of striving to overcome numerous difficulties, challenges, and dangers in the search and rescue efforts for victims of the devastating flash flood and landslides in Lang Nu Hamlet in Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District, Lao Cai Province, the authorities began to withdraw from the area.

For the past two weeks, officers, soldiers, and various other forces have made tireless efforts to search for the missing victims in Lang Nu Hamlet.

More than 300 officers and soldiers from Military Region 2, the Border Guard, and other forces started their withdrawal amid deep emotion and immense gratitude from local residents. Over the past two weeks, officials, soldiers, police, and other forces have braved extreme hardships and risks to carry out rescue operations, locating many of the missing victims from the catastrophic flood and landslides in Lang Nu Hamlet.

Unforgettable images from the search for missing victims in Lang Nu flash flood
An emotional moment as soldiers bid farewell to the residents of Lang Nu Hamlet
According to local authorities, as of that afternoon, 22 bodies of the missing victims had been found, with 11 individuals still unaccounted for. The disaster in Lang Nu has resulted in 56 deaths and 11 missing persons, including two families who lost all their members. After the withdrawal, local authorities will continue the search for the remaining missing persons and work to support survivors in rebuilding their lives.

The following images capture the dedication and resolve of rescue teams over the past two weeks as they worked tirelessly, undeterred by danger, to search for and save victims of the tragic flash flood in Lang Nu Hamlet.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Thuy Doan

Lang Nu Hamlet Lao Cai province Rescue efforts search operation Uncle Ho's soldiers flood-ravaged Lang Nu Hamlet missing victims

