31 bodies found, 64 people still missing in Lang Nu Hamlet landslide in Lao Cai

Urgent search and rescue operations for victims of flash floods and landslides in Lao Cai

After the devastating landslide in Lang Nu Hamlet (Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District, Lao Cai Province), the Ministry of National Defense has established a forward command post in Phuc Khanh Commune to directly oversee and coordinate the disaster recovery efforts.

Early on September 11, Lieutenant General Pham Hong Chuong, Commander of Military Region 2, and Mr. Dang Xuan Phong, Secretary of the Lao Cai Provincial Party Committee, arrived at the scene to finalize the plan for accessing the site and establishing a critical route to bring in troops and equipment for rescue operations.

Military Region 2 has deployed 300 officers and soldiers to Phuc Khanh Commune. In addition, approximately 300 personnel from local police, military, and militia units from the district and province are also involved in search and rescue operations, providing guidance, and gathering information.

By early afternoon on September 11, rescue teams from Military Region 2, along with local and provincial rescue forces, began searching for missing victims along the Nu Stream, from the Chay River to Lang Nu Hamlet. The combined rescue force, consisting of over 600 individuals from the military, police, and local residents, has recovered one additional body. Machinery is being utilized to open roads and transport food and essential supplies to the affected residents and the rescue teams.

At the forward command post, authorities have created a detailed map of the disaster area, identified key locations, and developed the most effective rescue strategies. However, rescue efforts on September 11 were hindered by continuous rain in the village.

As of 3 p.m. on September 11, rescue teams had recovered 31 bodies, with 64 people still missing. Among the 17 injured victims, eight had been transferred to Lao Cai General Hospital and Lao Cai Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital for further treatment. Of these, two patients are in critical condition due to prolonged burial in mud. Some patients' conditions remain unclear, and there are no known relatives for a few of the injured.

Currently, Lao Cai Province prioritizes the treatment of the injured, managing the funeral for the deceased, and searching for the missing. The province initially allocated VND25 million for each deceased individual and VND5 million for each injured person.

On September 11, in response to the flash flood in Lang Nu Hamlet, which has caused many people to go missing, die, or suffer injuries, experts from Viet Duc Hospital conducted a remote emergency consultation with Bao Yen District Hospital regarding three critically injured patients.

Dr. Duong Duc Hung, Director of Viet Duc Hospital, noted that despite the challenging conditions due to ongoing rain and road disruptions, the hospital's 24/7 video conferencing system is continuously operational to provide online consultations and expert support for emergency cases, including severe patients in disaster-affected areas.

