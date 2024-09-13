Landslide devastation: Lang Nu Hamlet mourns lost lives

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is giving condolence to the losses of residents in Lang Nu Hamlet (Photo: SGGP)



After enduring a grueling half-day journey through winding roads and mudslides, the team from SGGP Newspaper finally reached Lang Nu Hamlet of Phuc Khanh Commune in Bao Yen District (Lao Cai Province) on the afternoon of September 12. The scene that unfolded before them was one of utter devastation and heartbreak. The once vibrant valley was now a barren wasteland, devoid of any standing structures. Every single house had been completely obliterated.

Under the scorching midday sun, the air in the hamlet was thick and heavy. Despite the sweltering heat, hundreds of soldiers, police officers, militia, and other rescue workers tirelessly searched for the missing. On the other side of the raging Nu Stream, local residents desperately scoured the debris, salvaging whatever they could from the wreckage.

The devastating landslide in Lang Nu Hamlet has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the villagers. Countless families have lost loved ones in the blink of an eye; some have even lost as many as six family members, not to mention the totally destroyed houses.

The women are desperately hoping to locate the bodies of their family members



52-year-old Hoang Van Vong burst into tears when sharing his story. "My wife and my two sons have gone, and I was the only one in the family lucky to survive because I was away from home that night."

It was not until yesterday that his wife’s body was found, but nowhere could he reach his sons. Owing to heavy rain, coffins have not been transported to the site, and some wooden planks from the forest were used to make a makeshift coffin for her body.

Head Nguyen Trung Kien of the Forensic Evidence Department at the 24th Border Guard College stated, "I have participated in many search and rescue missions in disaster-stricken areas, but I have never witnessed such a heart-wrenching tragedy. Some families have lost all six or seven of their members."

The Prime Minister is checking the rescue operations in Lang Nu Hamlet



Late in the afternoon, after a three-hour journey from the flood-affected area of Yen Bai Province, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Lang Nu Hamlet. Immediately upon arriving at the scene, the Prime Minister waded through the muddy valley to visit the search and rescue teams. Expressing his condolences and sharing the sorrow of the villagers, the Prime Minister said with a heavy heart, "Natural disasters are unpredictable. I hope that you will all find the strength to overcome this tragedy and rebuild your lives. The loss of human life is an irreparable loss. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims..."

"With the motto of ensuring that no one goes hungry, cold, or without food, clothing, clean water, or shelter, we must do our utmost in everything to help them." stressed the Prime Minister

The Prime Minister is visiting the site of the flash flood and mudslide



While working with local authorities and residents at the scene, the Prime Minister conveyed the condolences and sympathies of General Secretary and President To Lam to the families of the victims. After receiving a briefing, the Prime Minister requested that the rescue teams be quickly equipped with additional equipment to search for the missing.

He further commanded that the injured must receive adequate medical care and treatment. Environmental sanitation measures should be promptly implemented to prevent disease outbreaks. Transportation and school infrastructure should be restored as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister is visiting the site of the flash flood and mudslide



Local authorities are asked to quickly restore production and livelihoods for the affected villagers, ensuring that no one goes hungry or cold. A rapid assessment should be conducted to plan and expedite the reconstruction of Lang Nu Hamlet, with the goal of providing new homes with complete infrastructure for all residents by December 31, 2024.

Chairman Trinh Xuan Truong of the People's Committee of Lao Cai province informed that as of 6:00 p.m. on September 12, 37 households with 158 people were affected by the landslide. Authorities have confirmed 45 fatalities, 17 injuries, and 50 missing persons. The remaining 46 people have been found in safe conditions.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam