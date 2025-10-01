Three 200-ton ferries proposed for Binh Khanh Ferry Terminal

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued an official document conveying the directive of Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc regarding a proposal to provide additional ferry boats for operation at Binh Khanh Ferry Terminal.

Binh Khanh Ferry Terminal is currently overloaded due to a shortage of ferries.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has expressed support for the proposal by Can Gio Urban Tourism Joint Stock Company to sponsor ferry vessels for use at Binh Khanh Ferry Terminal. The initiative aims to help ease traffic congestion during peak hours.

Can Gio Urban Tourism Joint Stock Company and Youth Volunteer Public Service One-Member Limited Liability Company have proactively coordinated and will continue to work together to finalize the ferry vessel handover plan. The results will be submitted to the Department of Construction as soon as possible.

Earlier, Can Gio Tourism Joint Stock Company submitted a proposal to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee suggesting measures to enhance transportation connectivity in the Can Gio area while awaiting the completion of strategic infrastructure projects.

In recent times, the demand for travel between Ho Chi Minh City’s urban center and the Can Gio area has been steadily increasing, particularly during weekends, holidays, and Tet celebrations. The Binh Khanh ferry route serves as the primary connection between central Ho Chi Minh City and Can Gio, but it is currently overloaded due to a shortage of ferry vessels, adversely affecting residents’ daily lives and the region’s socio-economic development.

Enhancing the transport capacity of the Binh Khanh ferry terminal has become an urgent necessity to ensure safety and convenience for local people.

Can Gio Company has proposed the sponsorship of three 200-ton ferries capable of transporting both passengers and vehicles. These ferries would be managed and operated by the Youth Volunteer Force to help increase the service capacity of the Binh Khanh ferry route.

The sponsorship package includes all associated costs, such as fuel, labor, and other operational expenses. The anticipated operational period is approximately 2.5 years, aligning closely with the completion timeline of key city infrastructure projects, including Can Gio Bridge and the Can Gio railway connection.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh