Ceremonies held nationwide to see young people off to military service

The remaining 33 localities will carry out the handover of recruits to the military in the next two days, with completion date set to be February 27.

New recruits from Ninh Binh province at the send-off ceremony held on February 25 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Defence Hoang Xuan Chien, along with the leaders of the northern province of Hung Yen, participated in the ceremony and had talks with the new recruits in Kim Dong district.



Chien congratulated the recruits and their receiving units, encouraged them to be studious in their training, strengthen political resolve, strictly adhere to the military discipline, complete their assigned tasks and contribute to the development of their hometown and the country.



The conscription ceremony was conducted in a solemn, efficient, safe manner. Security forces ensured public order at conscription venues, avoiding congestion and fostering an enthusiastic atmosphere to encourage the new recruits to fulfil their duties.



To improve the quality and meet recruitment targets, military agencies at all levels actively consulted with the Military Service Council to guide localities in enhancing the screening of conscription sources, implementing all steps in the conscription process, and engaging the entire political system in the effort.



Similar ceremonies were held in other cities and provinces. Thanks to good preparation, localities cooperated with receiving units to swiftly, efficiently, and strictly conduct conscription ceremonies, ensuring absolute safety.



Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue, and districts in Hanoi will carry out the sending off ceremonies on February 26, and the rest of the localities to finish the work on February 27, the final day.

VNA