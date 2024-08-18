Thousands of people watch horse guards parade on Nguyen Hue Walking Street
Thousands of people and foreign tourists were excited with the horse guards parade at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1.
Thousands of residents and foreign tourists gathered at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1 to watch the special art program “Vietnam – the Country in My Heart.”
Last night, the cavalry mobile police forces under the Mobile Police Command, the Ministry of Public Security perform and march at Nguyen Hue Walking Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament (1969-2024), the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution’s success (August 19, 1945 –2024), the 79th anniversary of Vietnam People's Public Security Day (August 19, 1945 - 2024), the 19th anniversary of the All People's Security Safeguard Festival (August 19, 2005 - 2024) and to celebrate the awarding of the title “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” to Ho Chi Minh City Police by General Secretary and President To Lam.
By Chi Thach, Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong