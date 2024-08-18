Multimedia

Thousands of people watch horse guards parade on Nguyen Hue Walking Street

SGGPO

Thousands of people and foreign tourists were excited with the horse guards parade at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1.

Thousands of residents and foreign tourists gathered at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1 to watch the special art program “Vietnam – the Country in My Heart.”

Last night, the cavalry mobile police forces under the Mobile Police Command, the Ministry of Public Security perform and march at Nguyen Hue Walking Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament (1969-2024), the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution’s success (August 19, 1945 –2024), the 79th anniversary of Vietnam People's Public Security Day (August 19, 1945 - 2024), the 19th anniversary of the All People's Security Safeguard Festival (August 19, 2005 - 2024) and to celebrate the awarding of the title “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” to Ho Chi Minh City Police by General Secretary and President To Lam.

1.jpg
Brass band performance and horse guards parade at Nguyen Hue Walking Street, District 1 (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
2.jpg
Mobile police forces keep a safe distance from these guards as people and tourists get up close with horse guards to watch the performance and parade at Nguyen Hue Walking Street. (Photo:SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
3.jpg
Mobile police forces keep a safe distance from these guards as people and tourists stream to watch the performance and parade at Nguyen Hue Walking Street. (Photo:SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
10.jpg
Thousands of people move to Nguyen Hue Walking Street to see the
march. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
9.jpg
8.jpg
Thousands of people and tourists are excited with the horse guards parade. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
12.jpg
The police forces are equipped with MP-5 submachine guns, radios and batons. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
11.jpg
13.jpg
These guards along with horses march in row at Nguyen Hue Walking Street. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
6.jpg
The horses are equipped with full-body armor, eye shields and self-protection suits. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
4.jpg
The police officers are equipped with guns, radios and batons while marching on Nguyen Hue Walking Street. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
By Chi Thach, Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

horse guards parade Nguyen Hue walking street Special art program spectacular military display

