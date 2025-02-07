Thailand provides 27 bicycles for Vietnam’s cycling team following truck fire

Twenty-seven bicycles, transported from Bangkok to the competition venue, have been arranged for the Vietnamese team to select.

Coach of the Vietnam cycling team Mai Cong Hieu receives bicycles. (Photo: SGGP)

The Thai Cycling Association has stepped in to support Vietnam’s national team after a devastating truck fire destroyed their equipment ahead of the 2025 Asian Road Cycling Championships in Thailand.

The Vietnam Cycling Federation said on February 6 that the Thai association purchased 18 helmets, 18 pairs of racing shoes, and 18 sets of pedals for the Vietnamese squad. Additionally, 27 bicycles, transported from Bangkok to the competition venue, have been arranged for the team to select.

The Vietnamese athletes arrived in Thailand on February 5 for the tournament, scheduled for February 7–16. Their race bikes, spare tires, helmets, and other essential gear were transported separately by truck as per the organisers’ logistics plan. However, disaster struck when the truck caught fire, completely destroying all 30 bicycles on board.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the damage is significant, especially for those competing in multiple events, who had brought along their specialised bikes.

Vietnamplus