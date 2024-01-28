Tet holiday in HCMC, season of sharing and love

Every corner of the streets and alleys in Ho Chi Minh City is adorned with colorful decorations, lights and flowers showing signs of the approaching Tet holiday and spring festive season.

Residents and tourists have got into the festive spirit through traditional Tet spaces in streets like exhibitions of Tet specialties, calligraphy performance and so on that builds up ethnic and cultural identity as well as spreads comprehensive spiritual values and brings various warm and familiar emotions.

The bustling days of spring are also the season of love and sharing.

On these day, every one strongly shows their love to families, co-workers, friends and those who are in difficult circumstances in advance of a new year.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen and leaders of Binh Thanh District at a calligraphy booth in the “Spring Flavors” festival hosted by the People’s Committee of Binh Thanh District.

Some foreigners are interested in Vietnamese Tet spaces at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth House.

A representative from Ho Chi Minh City's association in support of the handicapped and orphans gives gifts to 1,500 disabled kids and orphans in the city.

Pediatric cancer patients at the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital join an Ao dai performance at an event hosted by the hospital’s Youth Union.

A worker of the Van Tong Facility in District 12 is making a dragon mascot for the Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2024.

The organizing board of “Vietnamese Tet Holiday Festival 2024” offers gifts to 200 children orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workers buy essential goods with gift vouchers at a program hosted by the Labor Union of the HCMC Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park.

By Dung Phuong, Thai Phuong, Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong