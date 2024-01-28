Tet holiday in HCMC, season of sharing and love

Every corner of the streets and alleys in Ho Chi Minh City is adorned with colorful decorations, lights and flowers showing signs of the approaching Tet holiday and spring festive season.
Residents and tourists have got into the festive spirit through traditional Tet spaces in streets like exhibitions of Tet specialties, calligraphy performance and so on that builds up ethnic and cultural identity as well as spreads comprehensive spiritual values and brings various warm and familiar emotions.
The bustling days of spring are also the season of love and sharing.
On these day, every one strongly shows their love to families, co-workers, friends and those who are in difficult circumstances in advance of a new year.
By Dung Phuong, Thai Phuong, Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong