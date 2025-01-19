Tet atmosphere arrives at DK1 platforms

Multimedia

In early 2025, a working delegation from the Command of Naval Region 2 traveled thousands of nautical miles to reach the DK1 platforms to visit and extend Lunar New Year greetings to the officers and soldiers there.

At some platforms, due to unfavorable weather conditions, the working delegation could only send their Tet greetings to the officers and soldiers from afar via radio.

The delegation listened to stories, extended Lunar New Year greetings and delivered Tet gifts that expressed attention of Naval Region 2 Command and people from from the mainland to the officers and soldiers, thereby helping the naval soldiers raise the synergy and combat strength as the basis for successfully fulfilling all assigned missions of safeguarding the nation's maritime sovereignty.

Officers and soldiers at the DK1/10 platform enjoy a warm Lunar New Year holiday with peach blossoms, apricot blossoms, kumquat trees, Banh Chung (Savory sticky rice square cake) and a five-fruit tray.
Colonel Do Hong Duyen, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 2 (far left), presents gifts and extends Lunar New Year wishes to the officers and soldiers at the DK1/15 platform (Phuc Nguyen cluster).
A boat carries Tet supplies to the platforms.
Tet gifts from the mainland are carefully wrapped in waterproof bags and securely tied with ropes before being transported from the ship to the platform.
Officers and soldiers at the DK1/10 platform are preparing for an early Tet.
Officers and soldiers at the DK1/10 platform are wrapping Banh Chung (Savory sticky rice square cake) and decorating the platform.
The working delegation together with the officers and soldiers at the DK1/10 platform engage in cultural performances, bringing a lively, warm and cohesive atmosphere.
Officers and soldiers at the DK1/10 platform (Phuc Nguyen cluster) take time to read heartfelt letters sent by people and students from the mainland.
By Van Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

DK1 platforms Tet atmosphere the Command of Naval Region 2 officers and soldiers Tet gifts lunar New Year wishes

