Tet atmosphere arrives at DK1 platforms

In early 2025, a working delegation from the Command of Naval Region 2 traveled thousands of nautical miles to reach the DK1 platforms to visit and extend Lunar New Year greetings to the officers and soldiers there.
At some platforms, due to unfavorable weather conditions, the working delegation could only send their Tet greetings to the officers and soldiers from afar via radio.
The delegation listened to stories, extended Lunar New Year greetings and delivered Tet gifts that expressed attention of Naval Region 2 Command and people from from the mainland to the officers and soldiers, thereby helping the naval soldiers raise the synergy and combat strength as the basis for successfully fulfilling all assigned missions of safeguarding the nation's maritime sovereignty.