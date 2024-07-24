Sports

Ten members of Vietnam delegation to parade at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

SGGPO

The Vietnam Sports Delegation said that  ten members are expected to join the upcoming opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics in France.

thao.jpg
Vietnamese Sports has made a list of members to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony. (Photo: Luong Luong)

Accordingly, the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be held on July 26 (Paris time).

Head of the Vietnam Sports Delegation Dang Ha Viet together with sports staff and some coaches and athletes will represent the Vietnam Sports Delegation to parade at the opening ceremony.

Additionally, two athletes Le Duc Phat (badminton) and Nguyen Thi That (cycling) will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony.

The Vietnam Sports Delegation is expected to send 39 athletes to compete in 11 sports at the tournament.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Paris Olympics opening ceremony Vietnam sports delegation Vietnamese sports

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn