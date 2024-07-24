Ten members of Vietnam delegation to parade at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

The Vietnam Sports Delegation said that ten members are expected to join the upcoming opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics in France.

Vietnamese Sports has made a list of members to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony. (Photo: Luong Luong)

Accordingly, the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be held on July 26 (Paris time).

Head of the Vietnam Sports Delegation Dang Ha Viet together with sports staff and some coaches and athletes will represent the Vietnam Sports Delegation to parade at the opening ceremony.

Additionally, two athletes Le Duc Phat (badminton) and Nguyen Thi That (cycling) will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony.

The Vietnam Sports Delegation is expected to send 39 athletes to compete in 11 sports at the tournament.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong