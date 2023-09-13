Ten dead, missing in Lao Cai Province after heavy rain-triggered flood

At least ten people died and went missing due to downpour-triggered floods in Lao Cai Province last night.

As of this morning, a working delegation of the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control led by Chief of the Committee’s Standing Office Pham Duc Luan paid an on-site survey in Sa Pa Town to check and direct works of rescuing and searching for missing people.

The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that the three-hour spell of heavy rainfall hit the Northern mountainous province last night, bringing a devastating surge of floodwaters across the villages of Nam Than and Nam Cang in Lien Minh Commune, Sa Pa Town.

The torrential rain-triggered flooding left ten dead and missing as well as caused serious damage to the properties.

The victims are those people who were working at the cold-water fish farms.

Additionally, the floodwaters washed away 62 salmon and sturgeon farms with about a total of 600 tanks in Lien Minh Commune, Sa Pa Town.

Households along Nam Pa stream, Nam Cang village are isolated because the only one bridge heading to the village collapsed.

Currently, authorities are mobilizing all forces to search for missing persons and urgently overcome the consequences of the flood.

It is expected that more spells of downpours will hit the Northern region from September 13 to September 15 with an average rainfall between 40 mm and 150 mm.

There are some photos featuring chaos after the flash flood and heavy rain hit Lao Cai Province last night