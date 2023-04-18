Temperatures soar to 41 degrees Celsius in Northern, Central regions

The Northern and Central regions are forecast to brace for sweltering temperatures in the next couple of days.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that many areas in the Northern and Central regions have braced for high temperatures soaring above 41 degrees Celsius on April 17 and April 18, notably in the provinces from Nghe An to Thua Thien- Hue, Dien Bien and Son La.

The weather bureau has issued extreme heat alerts for the above-mentioned localities and the heat wave is predicted to spread to other places across the country throughout April 21.

This is the second most extreme heat wave in the Northern and Central regions since the beginning of this year’s dry season.