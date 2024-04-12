Weather

Temperatures across country to continue rising by 1-2 degrees Celsius

From now until May 10, temperatures across the country will rise by at least 1-2 degree Celsius compared to the average during the same period in previous years.

Illustrative photo

Notably, temperatures in large parts of the Northwestern, North- Central and Mid-Central regions are forecast to be 2-3 degrees Celsius higher than usual.

The National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting reported that the Northern region will remain cold air throughout May, but its intensity will become weak and gradually decrease in frequency.

At that time, heatwaves will increase in intensity, frequency and duration across the Northern, North- Central and Mid-Central regions when a low-hot pressure zone from the west heats up.

It is forecast that the Central Highlands and the Southern regions will continue to experience intense heat without rain.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

