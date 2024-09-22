Techmart 2024 promotes HCMC’s green industrial transformation

The Technology and Equipment Fair (Techmart) 2024 on green technologies, renewable energy, and environmental treatment solutions opened on Nguyen Hue Boulevard in HCMC's District 1 on September 21.

The five-day Technology and Equipment Fair (Techmart) 2024 presents technologies and equipment to promote green industrial transformation in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The event organized by the Center for Statistics and Science and Technology Information of HCMC (CESTI) under the municipal Department of Science and Technology aims to promote the development of the science and technology market and create conditions for applying new technologies in production.

The exhibition is part of the 2nd Green Growth Product and Service Exhibition (GRECO 2024) which takes place on September 21-25, showcasing technologies and equipment to promote green industrial transformation in the city.

The Techmart 2024 attracts the participation of 50 technology companies, educational facilities, and institutes to strengthen trade promotion and display new technologies. Of these, there are many modern energy-saving automation solutions that reduce waste and environmental pollution, such as green technologies (digital transformation, automation, software, robotics), renewable energy (solar power, wind energy, energy storage systems, management software, carbon credits), environment and waste treatment technologies and equipment (environmental monitoring, recycling process, material circulation).

During the five-day event, a number of conferences will be organized to introduce new technologies and equipment brought by participating inventors, such as Smartlook security with AI integration for factories and businesses, IoT (Internet of Things) - driven CNC (computer numerical control) robots for model and mold making, production process of bio-based products, AAO (Anaerobic Anoxic and Oxic) wastewater treatment technology, floating photovoltaics (FPV) and more.

The event is an opportunity for enterprise connectivity to contribute to building a green production ecosystem, applying a circular economy model through effective exploitation and use of natural resources and energy based on science, technology, technological application, and digital transformation.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh