Teachers and soldiers bring education to ethnic minorities in Son La province

Their unwavering commitment to education illuminates the lives of those who need it most.
Teacher - Captain Lo Van Thoai, teacher Quang Thi Xuan, and teacher Vi Thi Hang are among the teachers honored in the program "Sharing with teachers" in 2024 organized by the Ministry of Education and Training, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Union, and Thien Long Group.
Teacher Quang Thi Xuan, a Thai ethnic teacher and Vice Principal of Muong Lan Primary Boarding School in Son La Province, is dedicated to her students in the mountainous border area.