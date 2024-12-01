Education

Teachers and soldiers bring education to ethnic minorities in Son La province

SGGP

Braving long distances, language barriers, and harsh conditions, these dedicated teachers are the beacons of hope for children and ethnic minorities in Son La province's remote regions.

Their unwavering commitment to education illuminates the lives of those who need it most.

1.webp
2.webp
Thai ethnic teacher Quang Thi Xuan , Vice Principal of Muong Lan Primary Boarding School in Sop Cop District of Son La Province is devoted to students in the mountainous border area

Teacher - Captain Lo Van Thoai, teacher Quang Thi Xuan, and teacher Vi Thi Hang are among the teachers honored in the program "Sharing with teachers" in 2024 organized by the Ministry of Education and Training, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Union, and Thien Long Group.

Teacher Quang Thi Xuan, a Thai ethnic teacher and Vice Principal of Muong Lan Primary Boarding School in Son La Province, is dedicated to her students in the mountainous border area.

36.webp
Teacher Vi Thi Hang guides her students through drum practice at Long Luong Primary School.
4.webp
Teacher Vi Thi Hang takes care of students during lunch break
chien si.webp
From 7:00 p.m. to about 9:30 p.m. every evening, the class of teacher - Captain Lo Van Thoai (Nam Lach Border Guard Station) in Pa Khoang Village in Muong Va Commune of Sop Cop District is filled with the sounds of older students studying
6.webp
Captain Lo Van Thoai has been awarded certificates of merit many times by the Department of Education and Training and the Association for the Promotion of Education of Son La Province
7.webp
Captain Lo Van Thoai is educating the villagers of Pa Khoang in Muong Va Commune of Sop Cop District about the benefits of literacy.
2.webp
By Vu Minh Duc - Translated by Anh Quan

