Task force patrols remote outpost islands in Con Dao

A joint task force of armed forces and local authorities yesterday conducted a patrol and inspection mission at Hon Anh and Hon Em, two remote outpost islands of Con Dao, to safeguard maritime security and sovereignty.

On October 5, a working delegation of armed forces and functional authorities in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City, led by Lieutenant Colonel Vo Duong Luat, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Mixed Regiment 39 under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, organized a patrol and inspection mission at Hon Anh and Hon Em.

Remote and uninhabited Hon Anh and Hon Em islands hold an important position in the country's island and maritime system.

These are two outpost islands located approximately 50km southwest of Con Son Island center, where administrative markers of Con Dao Special Administrative Zone are stationed.

Hon Anh and Hon Em are remote and uninhabited islands that hold an important position in the country's island and maritime system.

Following a sea voyage, upon reaching the Hon Anh and Hon Em area, members of the delegation inspected, repaired, and refurbished the markers; cleaned up the surroundings to maintain the solemnity and durability of the sacred markers in the open sea; and replaced the national flag atop the milestone. The task force performed a flag-raising ceremony with profound emotion and pride.

Con Dao Special Administrative Zone comprises 16 large and small islands. Regularly organizing patrols and inspections at remote islands is one of the tasks given special emphasis by forces stationed in the area.

Through patrol activities, forces strengthen coordination, exchange information, and proactively grasp the situation at sea and on outpost islands. Consequently, they can promptly detect, prevent, and handle acts that pose a risk to security, order, and maritime sovereignty, contributing to avoiding being passive or surprised in any situation.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan