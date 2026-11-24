On November 23, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation held a gathering to present early Tet gifts for the 2027 Lunar New Year to 350,000 union members and workers facing hardship.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (2nd, L) and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Vo Khac Thai present air, rail and road travel tickets to workers to help them return home for Tet. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang attended the event and presented gifts.

At the event, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and other city leaders pressed the button to initiate simultaneous bank transfers to 370,000 union members and workers, with each recipient receiving VND1 million (US$39). On the occasion, Secretary Tran Luu Quang and other leaders also presented practical gifts to workers facing hardship who attended the program.

Speaking at the event, Phung Thai Quang, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, said the early Tet support program, which provides gifts to 370,000 union members and workers in difficult circumstances, was a key initiative in the federation's series of activities for the 2027 Lunar New Year. The program aims to put into practice the principle of “right beneficiaries, right needs, practical support, effective implementation, and ensure that no union member or worker facing hardship is left without a Tet celebration.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and other city leaders press the button to initiate simultaneous bank transfers to 370,000 union members and workers, with each recipient receiving VND1 million. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

According to the plan, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation will provide support to approximately 370,000 union members and workers during the 2027 Lunar New Year, including 7,500 bus, train, and plane tickets to help them return to their hometowns for the holiday.

All support activities will be directed toward grassroots-level units, with priority given to workplaces employing large numbers of workers.

This year, Tet assistance funded by the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation is expected to amount to VND1 million per person. Union members and workers facing particularly severe hardship due to occupational accidents, occupational diseases, or serious illnesses, among other circumstances, will receive support of up to VND2 million each. Assistance will be prioritized through various forms of bank transfer.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang presents Tet gifts to workers.(Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Workers rejoice as they receive Tet gifts. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Workers rejoice as they receive Tet gifts. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

By Va Minh, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh