National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man joined HCMC leaders at a gathering marking the 86th anniversary of the Nam Ky (Southern) Uprising, honoring revolutionary martyrs and reaffirming commitments to local development and historical preservation.

On November 23, a delegation of Party and State leaders, together with leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, paid floral and incense tributes at the national historical site of Nga Ba Giong in Ba Diem Commune and the national historical and cultural site of the Dinh Quan national relic site in Hoc Mon, marking the 86th anniversary of the Nam Ky (Southern region) Uprising (November 23, 1940-2026).

The delegation included Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Le Quang Manh, Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office; Nguyen Thanh Hai, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology, and Environment; Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Culture and Social Affairs; Nguyen Van Duoc, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Also in attendance were leaders of National Assembly committees, members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Standing Committee, and representatives of the standing boards of the HCMC People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man offers incense at Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site. (Photo: SGGP)

At the incense-offering ceremony at the Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site, delegates paid their respects and observed a moment of commemoration to honor the significant contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, former leaders of the Party and State, martyrs, and the people who heroically sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation and reunification.

Nga Ba Giong is closely associated with the 1940 Southern Uprising and the heroic sacrifices of numerous revolutionary fighters. Following the uprising, French colonial authorities established an execution ground at the site to put patriotic activists to death. Among those executed were Nguyen Van Cu, General Secretary of the Indochinese Communist Party, and Phan Dang Luu, a member of the Party Central Committee's Standing Committee, along with many other cadres, fighters, and patriotic civilians.

Recognized as a national historical site, Nga Ba Giong has become an important destination for educating younger generations about revolutionary traditions, patriotism, and the indomitable spirit of struggle.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang offers incense at Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation then proceeded to the Dinh Quan national relic site in Hoc Mon, a national historical and cultural site, to lay flowers and offer incense. The site bears witness to the Southern Uprising of November 23, 1940, and the struggle of people in the region known as the 18 Betel Garden Hamlets. Its historical, cultural, and military significance reflects the resilience and unyielding determination of the people of Hoc Mon during the struggle for national independence.

At the site, the delegates observed another minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, revolutionary fighters, and compatriots who laid down their lives, expressing profound gratitude to previous generations who devoted themselves and made sacrifices for the nation's independence and freedom.

Following the floral and incense tribute ceremonies, the delegation attended a gathering marking the 86th anniversary of the Southern Uprising (November 23, 1940–November 23, 2026).

The delegation lays wreaths and observes a moment of silence in tribute to fallen revolutionary soldiers at Dinh Quan national relic site in Hoc Mon. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man joined Ho Chi Minh City leaders at a gathering marking the 86th anniversary of the Southern Uprising, honoring those who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and reaffirming commitments to preserving historical heritage and advancing local development.

At the gathering, Le Thi Ngoc Thanh, Secretary of the Hoc Mon Commune Party Committee, delivered a speech reviewing the heroic revolutionary history of the Hoc Mon–Ba Diem area, the homeland of the 18 Betel Garden Hamlets, whose people have a long-standing tradition of patriotism.

Delegates attend the gathering marking the 86th anniversary of the Southern Uprising. (Photo: SGGP)

During the French colonial authorities' brutal crackdown, many outstanding Party leaders, including Nguyen Van Cu, Ha Huy Tap, Phan Dang Luu, Vo Van Tan, and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, along with countless revolutionary fighters and residents, bravely laid down their lives at execution grounds in Hoc Mon, including Nga Ba Giong.

Proud of this tradition, the Party organization, authorities, and people of Hoc Mon Commune maintain that honoring the contributions of previous generations must go beyond expressions of gratitude at commemorative events. It must be reflected in concrete actions and tangible achievements in building and developing the homeland, while continuously improving the material and spiritual well-being of residents.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents gifts to relatives of officials and soldiers who took part in the Southern Uprising. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), in coordination with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, held a ceremony to present symbolic plaques recognizing meaningful projects to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hoc Mon Commune and Ho Thi Bi High School.

At the gathering, Party and State leaders and Ho Chi Minh City officials presented gifts to the families of cadres and fighters who participated in the Southern Uprising, expressing their respect, appreciation, and gratitude to those whose family members devoted themselves and made sacrifices for the cause of national liberation.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang meets relatives of officials and soldiers who took part in the Southern Uprising. (Photo: SGGP)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) presents symbolic plaques recognizing meaningful projects to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hoc Mon Commune and Ho Thi Bi High School. (Photo: SGGP)

A dancing performance at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh