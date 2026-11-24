Residents and tourists across Ho Chi Minh City spent the inaugural Vietnam Culture Day holiday enjoying cultural events, family activities, and Black Friday promotions, driving strong turnout at attractions, shopping malls, and supermarkets.

During the inaugural Vietnam Culture Day holiday, many families in Ho Chi Minh City chose shopping malls as destinations for entertainment, dining, and shopping.

On November 24, various amusement venues and shopping centers across the city saw large crowds of people relaxing and enjoying their day off.

Shopping fervor intensified across Ho Chi Minh City as the holiday coincided with the peak of Black Friday 2026 and the citywide economic stimulus campaign, "Shopping Season in Vibrant HCMC," launched by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Shoppers in a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP

Parking lots at major retail outlets across Ho Chi Minh City filled with vehicles as soon as doors opened, drawing massive crowds of shoppers. Locations seeing immediate congestion included AEON Mall Tan Phu Celadon in Tan Son Nhi Ward, MM Mega Market An Phu in Binh Trung Ward, and Emart on Phan Van Tri Street in An Nhon Ward.

At AEON Tan Phu Celadon, thousands of customers eagerly snapped up deep discounts on fashion and electronics bundles while browsing a unique culinary collection themed around "Black Items."

At the Emart on Phan Van Tri Street, resident Nguyen Minh Thu of An Nhon Ward remarked: "For this holiday, my family chose to visit the supermarket instead of traveling out of the city. The atmosphere is lively, with plenty of shopping and entertainment options, and many essential goods are heavily discounted."

According to estimates by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, from the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2026 through mid-November 2026, retail revenue surveyed across supermarket chains, convenience stores, electronics retail chains, and e-commerce platforms in the city reached approximately VND60.907 trillion (US$2.362 billion). This represents an increase of 37.1 percent (or VND16.479 trillion) compared to the same period in 2025.

At MM Mega Market An Phu, shelves in the fresh produce, Vietnamese agricultural products, and household essentials sections were kept consistently stocked to meet high demand, supported by "price-lock" policies and discounts of up to 50 percent. Meanwhile, the Co.opmart and GO! chains also drew large numbers of families by offering "buy one, get one free" deals, member reward points, and incentives for eco-friendly consumption.

The convergence of the holiday break, the allure of Black Friday, and the "5-in-1" model of the "Shopping Season in Vibrant HCMC" campaign has provided a significant boost to the city's retail market.

For November alone, the period when the program officially launched, revenue across these channels is estimated at VND30.469 trillion, an increase of approximately 37 percent year-on-year. Of this total, revenue from goods sold and dispatched from Ho Chi Minh City via digital platforms and e-commerce marketplaces (such as Shopee, TikTok, MoMo, VNPAY, ZaloPay, Grab, and Di Dong Viet) accounted for approximately VND20.811 trillion.

Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens also drew large crowds of residents and tourists. Families eagerly joined in traditional folk games and cultural activities, while many visitors showed keen interest in learning about the behaviors of predatory animals.

Holiday-makers flock to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Photo: SGGP

Visitors enjoy participating in the nhay sap (bamboo pole dance) at Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens

In the heart of the city, the Continental Saigon hotel hosted a series of cultural, culinary, and entertainment events in celebration of Vietnam Culture Day. Concluding its "Cultural Heritage Past and Present" week, which ran through November 24, the hotel showcased a collection of vintage motorcycles and automobiles, presented a photo exhibition titled "The Flow of Time," and hosted a multi-regional Vietnamese culinary feast accompanied by live saxophone performances.

A series of ancient vehicles are displayed at Continental Saigon. Photo: SGGP

A series of ancient vehicles are displayed at Continental Saigon. Photo: SGGP

While visiting a vintage vehicle display and photo exhibition, local resident Tran Hoang Nam remarked that such events provide city dwellers with fresh destinations and the opportunity to experience a vibrant cultural atmosphere right in the heart of the metropolis.

An foreign tourist experience making cake at Continental Saigon. Photo: SGGP

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan