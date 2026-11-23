Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG) held a ceremony on November 23 to unveil its new logo and brand identity and launch its news website.

Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG) on November 23 unveils its new logo and brand identity and launch its news website. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG), Le Van Minh, said that alongside organizational consolidation, the establishment of an operational model and the implementation of its political and professional tasks, defining a distinct identity, and building its own brand were of significant importance to the group's formation and development.

HMG organized a competition to design its logo and brand identity, seeking a design that would reflect its distinctive characteristics, institutional identity, and development orientations in the new period. The competition also allowed officials, public employees, staff, and journalists to showcase their expertise and creativity and help build a shared brand for the newly established agency.

Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG), Le Van Minh, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the launch of the competition, the organizers received 60 design entries from 22 participants. After evaluation, the judging panel selected six outstanding entries for awards, comprising one first prize, one second prize, one third prize, and three consolation prizes.

Alongside the unveiling of its logo and brand identity, HMG also launched its news aggregation website, which operates under the domain name hmg.org.vn.

The website is subject to stringent requirements regarding the accuracy and legality of information. All published content must adhere to the Party's political orientations and comply with regulations on the press, intellectual property, and cybersecurity.

Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group Le Van Minh called on the website's editorial and operational teams to maintain close coordination and ensure the timely provision of information and data to guarantee its stable and effective operation.

At the ceremony, the organizing committee presented the first prize to Le Cao Nhan, the second prize to Pham Ngoc Tram, and the third prize to the team of Tran Dang Khoi, Huynh Huu Tri, and Nguyen Hong Phuc. Three consolation prizes were awarded to Thai Tran Ngoc Thanh, Vu Ngoc Tuan, and Le Thi Huu Vi.

City leaders perform the launch ceremony for the news aggregation website. (Photo: SGGP)

The logo of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG) features a harmonious combination of typography and graphic elements, conveying a profound message of convergence and outreach. The “HMG” lettering is the acronym standing for Ho Chi Minh City Media Group, the agency's official English name. Its use reflects the agency's ambition to expand its international reach, pursue deeper integration, and establish itself as a leading media organization on the international stage. The multicolored square elements represent a multimedia, multi-platform journalism ecosystem. The squares also evoke digital control keys and illuminated windows in a smart city. As the central visual highlight, they symbolize the convergence of information from all aspects of social life. The concentric circles symbolize radio waves, television signals, and the continuous flow of information. The varying thickness and spacing of the circular lines create a dynamic sense of movement, reflecting the fast-paced rhythm of urban life and the media sector's spirit of innovation and international integration in Ho Chi Minh City. Logo of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG) The news website of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG), available at http://hmg.org.vn, features a modern, user-friendly design and integrates diverse forms of media. Readers can easily access a comprehensive overview of various aspects of social life through key sections, including News, Ho Chi Minh City, Economy, Society, Security and Defense, Urban Development, Digital Transformation, and Media. The website serves as a reliable source of aggregated news, providing timely and authoritative information to meet the needs of municipal officials, Party members, residents of Ho Chi Minh City, and readers nationwide. The news website of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG)

Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Information and Education Le Van Minh (L), and General Director of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG) Le Van Minh (R) present the first prize to Le Cao Nhan. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Trong Dung, Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association, overseeing operations in the Southern region; and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyen Ngoc Hoi present the second prize to Pham Ngoc Tram. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, Ly Viet Trung (R) and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Deputy General Director of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG), and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Khac Van (L) present the third prize to a representative of the authoring team. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy General Director of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG) and Director of the Training and Communication Center To Dinh Tuan (L); Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (2nd, L); and Deputy General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Nguyen Thanh Quang (R) present consolation prizes to the winners. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates and award-winning authors pose for a group photo. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh