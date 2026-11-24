National Assembly deputies attend the voter meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, together with National Assembly deputies from Constituency No. 12 of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation and members of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Group No. 36, met with voters from the communes of Hoc Mon, Xuan Thoi Son, Ba Diem, Phu Hoa Dong, Dong Thanh, Binh My, An Nhon Tay, Nhuan Duc, Thai My, Tan An Hoi, and Cu Chi.

The meeting was held in person in Hoc Mon Commune and connected online to the remaining communes. It took place following the second session of the 16th National Assembly and ahead of the regular year-end session of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2026–2031 term.

National Assembly Chairman meets with voters in Ho Chi Minh City on November 23. (Photo: SGGP)

Also attending the meeting were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation Tran Luu Quang; Secretary-General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office Le Quang Manh; Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology, and Environment Nguyen Thanh Hai; Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Culture and Social Affairs Nguyen Dac Vinh; Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly's Committee for People's Aspirations and Supervision Nguyen Pham Duy Trang; Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc; and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) Nguyen Thanh Tung.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Group No. 36 comprised Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission Tran Van Tuan, and Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the People's Council of Hoc Mon Commune Le Thi Ngoc Thanh.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation Tran Luu Quang attends the voter meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man said the National Assembly would strengthen oversight of the implementation of laws and resolutions, while reviewing whether government decrees and ministerial circulars are consistent with the spirit and provisions of the laws. It would also continue to improve the institutional framework and develop new legislation to meet the country's socio-economic development requirements.

Regarding Ho Chi Minh City, the National Assembly Chairman called on the city to effectively implement the strategic resolutions of the Party Central Committee and laws adopted by the National Assembly, particularly those with far-reaching impacts on residents and businesses, such as the Land Law, Housing Law, Law on Real Estate Business, Bidding Law, and Urban Development Law. Effective implementation of these mechanisms and policies would help streamline administrative procedures and reduce costs for residents and businesses.

Local voters attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City should also ensure the effective operation of its two-tier local government system, alongside developing and refining job-position frameworks as a basis for determining staffing levels and implementing salary reform. The city should also accelerate the progress of projects and construction works, particularly long-delayed and stalled ones.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man urged Ho Chi Minh City to pay greater attention to addressing pressing livelihood issues, including employment, housing, education, and healthcare. He also called for focused efforts to tackle flooding, traffic congestion, environmental pollution, and food safety concerns, as well as renovate aging apartment buildings and relocate homes along canals and waterways, with the goal of making both urban and rural areas increasingly brighter, greener, cleaner, and more attractive.

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh