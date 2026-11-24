Following the announcement of the HCMC Master Plan for the 2025–2050 period, with a 100-year vision (the Master Plan in short), Director Truong Trung Kien of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture outlined the key tasks the city will roll out to bring this blueprint to life.

Director Truong Trung Kien of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture

Director Truong Trung Kien first listed the prioritized tasks for HCMC until 2030 to translate the Master Plan into action. Right now, the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture is working closely with relevant departments, agencies, and units to advise the HCMC People’s Committee on issuing an enactment plan.

This roadmap aims to break down broad strategic orientations into distinct planning tiers, programs, and projects, while clearly assigning implementing bodies and completion deadlines.

In 2027, the city will draw up zoning plans and general plans across its entire 6,772-square-kilometer footprint, spanning 168 wards, communes, and its Con Dao Special Zone. This new planning framework will replace the older plans previously drafted under the separate general master plans of the three localities prior to their merger.

Several high-priority areas are slated for immediate planning. These include the central urban areas, growth poles, satellite centers, and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) zones along metro corridors designed to align urban growth with public transit.

Priority also goes to zoning plans already approved by the HCMC People’s Committee for drafting or comprehensive adjustment, areas housing strategic projects, and four specialized technical infrastructure plans covering transportation, ground elevation and drainage, water supply, as well as solid waste management and cemeteries.

One of the most closely watched priorities is upgrading traffic infrastructure to connect HCMC’s five growth poles.

Under the Master Plan, the city will develop as a multi-polar, multi-centered megacity structured around five growth poles, five satellite centers, five strategic connectivity corridors, and ten governance zones. The five poles comprise:

The central international financial core; The eastern innovation; The northern industry and logistics; The southern seaports, free trade, and energy; The western urban, education, and healthcare hubs.

High-capacity public transport, chiefly rail, will serve as the structural backbone linking these hubs. Following the TOD model, public transit will lead and shape urban expansion.

Metro Line No.1 passes through the modern Vinhomes Golden River urban area in Saigon Ward (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

By 2050, HCMC aims to complete 18 Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) lines totaling roughly 960 kilometers, alongside 450 kilometers of Light Rail Transit (LRT) and tramways. Public transit is projected to handle 35 to 50 percent of travel demand by 2030, climbing to 50 to 60 percent by 2035 and reaching 65 percent between 2045 and 2050.

Priority routes span four groups of the Binh Duong–HCMC–Ba Ria–Vung Tau regional rail axis, North–South inter-regional roads, high-speed urban arterials, and elevated-underground expressways of at least four lanes, supplemented by national railways, waterways, and logistics networks.

Director Truong Trung Kien informed that residents can look up planning details and information concerning their own homes and land via various formal channels.

The electronic portal that publishes HCMC’s urban and rural planning data on a GIS platform – the HCMC Construction GIS Portal – has been put into trial operation by the DPA since May 19 at https://gisxaydung.tphcm.gov.vn/tracuuttqh

By using this portal, people can proactively access official planning data anytime and anywhere. This cuts down search times and reduces reliance on in-person inquiries at administrative offices, while bolstering openness and transparency in managing the city’s urban and rural planning.

However, it’s worth noting that this GIS portal serves strictly as an informational support tool; it doesn’t replace official planning information documents or formal verification from competent authorities. In cases requiring written confirmation of land parcel planning status, residents can submit their applications online at https://dichvucong.gov.vn

Regarding the criteria the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture uses to retain, adjust, or cancel stalled plans and long-delayed projects, the Director noted that the city’s Master Plan serves as the foundation for reviewing slow-moving areas. Any review must safeguard HCMC’s long-term development trajectory while resolving bottlenecks disrupting residents’ daily lives.

Coordinating with local People’s Committees and relevant agencies, the municipal Planning and Architecture Department will assess projects against five criteria:

alignment with the Master Plan and development needs;

feasibility of funding, execution capacity, compensation, resettlement, and timelines;

current land-use status, execution progress, and causes of delays;

capacity of supporting infrastructure, including transport, schools, healthcare, green spaces, and drainage, alongside environmental requirements;

impact on local residents.

These findings will guide tailored solutions. Essential, feasible areas will proceed with defined resources, milestones, and accountability for clearing hurdles. Zones with sound objectives but impractical scale, boundaries, or execution methods will be studied for adjustments and phased investment to boost viability. Unsuitable or unfeasible elements will be recommended to competent authorities for modification, replacement, or cancellation on legal grounds.

Throughout this review process, citizens’ legitimate needs won’t be sidelined and will be resolved under prevailing planning laws. Residents can contact administrative desks at their ward, commune, or special zone for guidance, as the Planning and Architecture Department and local authorities jointly supply information and safeguard lawful rights.

Director Truong Trung Kien then moved on to the development orientation for schools, healthcare facilities, and parks in rapidly growing residential areas.

For schools, medical facilities, and parks in areas experiencing rapid population growth, the Master Plan sets clear targets through 2030 and 2050. Specifically, public urban green space is targeted at approximately 7.0 to 7.5 square meters per capita, reaching a total area of roughly 19,000 to 20,000 hectares by 2050.

Hospital capacity is slated to reach approximately 38 beds per 10,000 residents by 2030 and 45 beds per 10,000 residents by 2045, while average residential floor space is projected at roughly 40 square meters per person.

By Minh Tuan, Thanh Hien – Translated by Thanh Tam