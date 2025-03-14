Tan Son Nhat Terminal T3 set for trial operations in April 2025

Passenger Terminal T3 will begin trial operations on the Tan Son Nhat - Van Don - Tan Son Nhat (SGN-VDO-SGN) route with Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air, starting at 4 a.m. on April 24, 2025.

Terminal T3 is complete and ready to serve passengers.

Regarding the operation of domestic Terminals T3 and T1, Tan Son Nhat International Airport announced on March 14 that Terminal T3 will conduct a trial run on the SGN-VDO-SGN route with Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air, beginning at 4 a.m. on April 24, 2025. In the second phase, it will expand to the Tan Son Nhat - Noi Bai - Tan Son Nhat (SGN-HAN-SGN) route with the same airlines, starting at 4 a.m. on April 28, 2025.

Terminal T1 will continue to handle domestic flights for Vasco, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines, and Pacific Airlines. Terminal T3 will exclusively serve domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air.

Starting at 4 a.m. on May 5, 2025, all domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air will officially transition to Terminal T3.

To ensure a smooth transition, the airport has requested airlines, ground service providers, and both aviation and non-aviation service units to notify their staff, review equipment and procedures, allocate sufficient personnel, and conduct necessary training to manage any potential disruptions during the trial and long-term operations.

Model of Terminal T3 after completion

All stakeholders are required to closely coordinate with the airport to stay updated and implement operational plans accordingly. Airlines and ticket agents should proactively inform passengers.

Passengers must go to the designated terminal for check-in to avoid delays and maintain service quality. Any issues during the transition should be reported to the Tan Son Nhat Airport Operations Control Center for resolution.

Related News Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport gets ready for inauguration on April 30

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan