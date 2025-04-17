Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s terminal T3 operates first flight

The first flight of Vietnam Airlines departing from terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City at 5:55 a.m. on April 17 landed at Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province.

As indicated by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the commercial flight of the national flag carrier carrying 105 passengers took off from terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport at 5:55 a.m. on April 17.

The flight VN1286 landed safely at Van Don Airport, Quang Ninh Province, marking the first commercial flight at the newly constructed domestic passenger terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

This event marks a significant milestone in the operation of the most modern terminal in the country (terminal T3), not only enhancing the passenger handling capacity at Tan Son Nhat International Airport but also contributing to the development of aviation infrastructure for both Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

Some images feature the first flight departing from terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City .

As of April 17, Tan Son Nhat International Airport began a trial operation of its first commercial flight from the newly constructed passenger terminal T3, departing to Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province.

In recent days, hundreds of workers and engineers have been working hard at the terminal T3 construction site to complete the final stages of the project.

Various facilities including waiting lounges, check-in counters, security screening rooms, baggage carousels and electronic information boards had all been installed and tested to ensure smooth operation.

The access road to terminal T3

Outside the terminal, the access roads and the two-storey overpass for arrivals and departures were completed a week ago; the landscaping, greenery, signage and passenger pick-up and drop-off positions have also been completed.

Notably, the connection area between Tran Quoc Hoan and Cong Hoa streets, along with the parking lot, has been expanded.

According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), since April 10, the passenger terminal T3 has undergone internal trial operations of all technical systems, passenger services and aviation security.

Besides, the automated baggage handling system, escalators, elevators, passenger boarding bridges, screening machines, air conditioning, lighting and fire alarms have all been operating stably. Especially, the modern self-check-in and bag-drop systems have functioned smoothly during the real-time operational testing process.

Flight information display systems and multilingual electronic signage have been installed at the entire terminal to provide passengers with real-time flight information and clear communication in multiple languages.

A worker is cleaning the floor of terminal T3. (Photo: Airports Corporation of Vietnam)

A representative from the Airports Corporation of Vietnam informed that the operation of the first commercial flight needs over 1,000 security staff, ground service workers, baggage handlers and airport operations staff who already experienced all training sessions as required.

Among them, staff at the check-in counters were trained to assist passengers in getting familiar with the modern equipment.

Additionally, a team of volunteer guides was mobilized to support passengers in key areas such as the terminal lobby, check-in counters, security screening zones and passenger boarding gates during the first week of its operation.

According to representatives from national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet, the two airlines operating the first flights at the passenger terminal T3, all staff have been assigned and have coordinated training sessions with terminal operations units to serve passengers well.

To guarantee absolute safety on the first day of operation, Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s security forces have strictly controlled at all entry points, security screening areas and boarding gates.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City High Command to promptly respond to any arising situations.

Facial recognition technology for passenger identification along with electronic document and ticket verification have been simultaneously implemented to ensure both the safety and modernization of the control process.

In order to avoid confusion between terminals, especially during the initial operation period, Director of the Vietnam Aviation Administration Uong Viet Dung stated that during the initial period of terminal T3's operation, the Vietnam Aviation Administration has requested the airport management unit strengthen staff to assist passengers in identifying the correct direction, especially for transit passengers.

Airlines are also required to establish policies to support passengers who miss their flight because they arrive at the wrong terminal.

The Southern Aviation Authority has intensified the monitoring of service quality and ensured aviation safety during the transition to operations at terminal T3 as well as current operations at terminals T1 and T2 through promoting communications with passengers about the new terminal.

A series of large banners and directional signs have also been installed at the airport entrances and along major streets of Truong Son, Cong Hoa, and Tran Quoc Hoan, to help residents and visitors easily access terminal T3.

According to the plan, at 4 a.m. on April 24, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet will continue piloting flights departing from terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City to Van Don Airport, Quang Ninh Province. They will be followed by flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City and the capital city of Hanoi which will also run to test the terminal’s actual operational capacity on April 28.

After the official inauguration on April 30, the National Reunification Day, all domestic flights of Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet will shift to operate at the terminal T3 on May 5.

Meanwhile, other airlines such as Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines and Vietravel Airlines will continue to operate at terminal 1 until further coordination plans.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong