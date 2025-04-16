Passengers can take buses No.109, 72-1 to Tan Son Nhat Airport’s terminal T3

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport under the Department of Public Works and Transportation has increased the number of bus trips on route No.109, connecting to Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

As of April 16 morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport under the municipal Department of Public Works and Transportation announced that once the passenger terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport is operational, the unit will adjust the frequency of bus route No. 109 from 42 trips per day to 110 trips per day.

Besides, the unit will connect bus route No. 72-1, which runs between Tan Son Nhat International Airport – Vung Tau Bus Station, with terminal T3 to meet passengers' travel needs.

Moreover, in order to facilitate connections between terminals, Tan Son Nhat International Airport has arranged shuttle buses running between terminals T1, T2, and T3, with a frequency of about one trip every 20 minutes.

Passengers can also arrive at the airport by ride-hailing vehicles, taxis, or public buses.

110 bus trips connecting to Tan Son Nhat International Airport will operate every day. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport has required all bus routes connected to the airport to strictly follow the approved schedules and operational specifications issued by the municipal Department of Public Works and Transportation and the center, to avoid disrupting passengers' travel plans.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam said that terminal T3 will be inaugurated on April 30, the National Reunification Day holiday.

According to the plan, at 4 a.m. on April 24, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet will pilot their first flights departing from terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City to Van Don Airport, Quang Ninh Province. Then, on April 28, flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City and the capital city of Hanoi will also run to test the terminal’s actual operational capacity.

By May 5, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet will officially move all domestic flights to terminal T3, while, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines, Vietnam Air Services Company (Vasco) and Vietravel Airlines continue to operate at terminal T1.

To avoid confusion between airlines, especially with codeshare flights such as Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vasco, airlines are increasingly providing information to passengers about terminal changes via email, text messages, Zalo and so on.

There are some images of Tan Son Nhat International Airport's terminal T3.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong