Tan Son Nhat airport serves record number of passengers during Tet holiday

The Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC welcomed nearly 148,000 passengers on February 14, the highest level since the beginning of the Tet peak season 2024.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC serves 934 flights on February 14 (Photo: SGGP)

According to the airport’s operation center, it served 934 flights on the day, including 836 passenger ones.

This is the second consecutive day that the airport has welcomed a large number of passengers passing through. On February 13, it served 843 flights with 136,500 passengers.

To prepare for this peak season, the airport coordinated closely with airlines to update flight schedules and prepare resources and equipment to serve passengers.

From February 6, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) started piloting cashless parking payments at the airport to save time through the station.

Previously, the airport also officially applied apply the A-CDM coordinated decision-making model on February 1 which helps improve operational efficiency such as increasing the rate of on-time flights and minimizing cases where aircraft stop and wait for a long time on taxiways.

Vietnamplus