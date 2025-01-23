Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded with long check-in lines

At Tan Son Nhat Airport, the influx of passengers has caused significant overcrowding, particularly on domestic flights.

Long queues have formed as travelers face prolonged wait times for check-in and security procedures, pushing the airport beyond its capacity.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport reported an expected total of 1,000 flights, including 499 departures and 501 arrivals, with 138,374 passengers on January 23. Among them, 92,382 are departing, and 45,992 are arriving passengers.

Since the evening of January 22, the passenger flow at the airport has remained heavy, especially on domestic routes. Check-in counters, security checkpoints, and boarding areas have been under constant strain due to overcrowding.

At both domestic and international terminals, long lines have formed at check-in and baggage drop-off areas. Despite all counters operating at full capacity, congestion persists, particularly during peak times. Families traveling with large amounts of luggage are further extending wait times.

Security checkpoints are also heavily congested, with long lines and slow movement despite increased guidance from airport security personnel. Huynh Thu Ha, a passenger traveling to Hanoi on a 3:40 a.m. flight, shared, "I arrived two hours before my flight, but it took nearly an hour just to complete check-in and security."

Passengers form long lines for check-in.

The airport has deployed additional staff to assist at check-in counters and security checkpoints. Frequent announcements are being made to remind passengers to prepare their documents in advance and encourage the use of online check-in services to reduce the load at counters. However, during peak periods, security checkpoints remain overwhelmed by the sheer volume of passengers.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan