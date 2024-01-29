Swift temperature surge in Northern Vietnam from January 30

The cold air in the Northern region is weakening, leading to a forecast that the intense cold spell will likely subside around February 1 or 2.

The cold air is shifting, leading to rising humidity and fog in mountainous areas, creating hazardous road conditions.

Nevertheless, temperatures are expected to gradually rise from January 30.

Based on the forecast data from weather centers in the Asia-Pacific region, Hanoi and the Red River Delta will warm up rapidly from January 30 onward. Afternoon temperatures are forecasted to reach 22-23 degrees Celsius, while early mornings may still be chilly at 14 degrees Celsius. By the end of the weekend, daytime temperatures in Hanoi may soar to 28 degrees Celsius, accompanied by warm sunshine.

Meteorological experts highlight that during the period of Kitchen Gods' Day leading up to the Lunar New Year, the Northern region will enjoy 2-3 ideal sunny days, perfect for household cleaning, laundry, and airing out belongings in preparation for Tet celebrations. Following this, from around the 27th to the 29th day of the twelfth lunar month, a new intense cold spell is anticipated in the Northern region, extending into the early days of the new year.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the mountainous areas and midlands of Northern Vietnam are still grappling with damaging cold on January 29, with temperatures dipping below 10 degrees Celsius. Hanoi, the Red River Delta region, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An are experiencing intense cold, with some areas facing damaging cold.

Temperature readings in Hanoi and several provinces in the Red River Delta, including Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hai Duong, Bac Ninh, and Hai Phong City at 6 a.m. today, remain above 11 degrees Celsius. The weather continues to be bitterly cold, accompanied by drizzle and increased humidity.

The Northern mountainous region is enveloped in fog. Sa Pa (Lao Cai) reports a temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Dong Van (Ha Giang) records a temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, Ho Chi Minh City is experiencing a sunny day today, with the maximum temperature reaching 32 degrees Celsius. The temperature is expected to rise gradually towards the end of the week, possibly reaching 34-35 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Da Nguyet