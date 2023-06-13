Suspects smeared HCMC’s metro train with graffiti identified

The Police of Thu Duc City and the Criminal Police Division (PC02) of the HCMC Public Security Department on June 13 announced that the suspects who sprayed paint a metro train carriage with graffiti on April 30 were identified.

The suspected vandals are foreigners who painted a wagon of the third train of the metro line No. 1, which is being kept at Long Binh Depot in Thu Duc City, with graffiti, the police said.

After discovering the carriage covered with graffiti, the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), Japanese manufacturer Hitachi the trains, and Thai Long Sai Gon Security Services Company reported the case to the police of Thu Duc City to conduct an inspection and extract data from security cameras for an investigation.

The Hitachi contractor used strong solvents for cleaning stains on the wagon and then coordinated with MAUR and the police of Thu Duc City to investigate the case and strengthen security measures.