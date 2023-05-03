Subjects behind graffiti on metro train in HCMC to be strictly handled

A carriage of train No. 3 under the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line was found with colorful graffiti on its side.

After the incident, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) collaborated with contractor Hitachi and its sub-contractor Thai Long Security Company to make a report to Thu Duc City Police for checking the scene and tracing the camera system to investigate and strictly handle those behind the graffiti.

On May 1, the MAUR directed the contractor to use cleaning solvents to remove stains.

On May 2, the leader of the MAUR worked with Thu Duc City Police, consultants and contractor Hitachi to investigate those behind the graffiti and give measures to increase security and safety for Long Binh Depot where 17 metro trains of the Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien metro line are located.