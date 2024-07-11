Business

Supermarkets intensify promotion, export of Vietnamese agricultural products

Some retail corporations in Vietnam have announced that they are intensifying the promotion and export of Vietnamese agricultural products to many countries around the world.

Many Vietnamese specialty products are sold in domestic and international supermarkets.

On July 11, Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, and his delegation visited and surveyed the MM Mega Market An Phu Supermarket in Thu Duc City.

According to MM Mega Market Vietnam, since 2019, the company has successfully exported Vietnamese agricultural and seafood products to Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong (China), and Turkey. Key export products include sweet potatoes, dragon fruit, pomelos, coconuts, pangasius fish, shrimp, and frog legs. Currently, for dragon fruit, the supermarket regularly exports two to four containers per month to Thailand and China.

In 2024, MM Mega Market aims to double its export volume of agricultural products, targeting a revenue of over VND60 billion and penetrating demanding markets such as Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, and his delegation conduct a survey on goods at MM Mega Market An Phu supermarket, on the morning of July 11.

On the same day, a representative of Central Retail Group in Vietnam announced that up to 95 percent of the products in their supermarket chains are Vietnamese goods, such as Ca Mau shrimp, basa fish, and Hoa Loc mangoes. In Central Retail supermarkets in Thailand, many Vietnamese products are popular with consumers, including dragon fruit, pho, vermicelli, coffee, and tea. In 2024, Central Retail hopes to continue seeking more high-quality Vietnamese products to include in its system and export abroad.

Customers go shopping at a supermarket.

Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, noted that modern retailers have been making positive strides. This includes close coordination with the department to develop a cooperation program for quality control of goods, helping to promote the Vietnamese brand to international markets.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan

