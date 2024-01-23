Summit of Mau Son blanketed in white frost

Due to the persistently low temperatures across the entire Northern region, the frost is expected to endure until tomorrow, January 24.

Frost descended to the central tourist area early on January 23.

This morning, on January 23, more frost has appeared on the summit of Mau Son in Lang Son Province. The weather is bitterly cold, leading to stiffness in limbs. Due to the persistently low temperatures across the entire Northern region, the frost is expected to endure until tomorrow, January 24.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Son, Director of the Hydro-Meteorological Station of Lang Son Province, the temperature at Mau Son began to decrease to zero degree Celsius from the afternoon of January 22. Around 4 p.m. on January 22, frost began to form and persist throughout the night until the morning of January 23.

Tourists visit Mau Son to behold frost.

By around 6-7 a.m., a layer of frost had covered everything – from trees and grass to mountain slopes. It had even reached balconies, window sills, roofs, and railings of villas, guesthouses, and hotels in the central tourist area. On the evening of January 22, numerous tourists and adventure enthusiasts ascended Mau Son to behold snow and frost. As of the morning of January 23, more tourist groups were seeking information about visiting Mau Son.

This morning, on January 23, the vehicles of both tourists and locals are frozen.

Nguyen Minh Chuyen, a tour guide in Mau Son, stated that the wind started to calm down around 7 a.m. on January 23. Consequently, there is a possibility that the frost will intensify on the summit of Mau Son today. The forecast for tomorrow, January 24, indicates that frost may continue to be present.

Data from the Stevenson screen at the Mau Son Meteorological Station in Loc Binh District, Lang Son Province, recorded a temperature of -0.9 degrees Celsius at 6 a.m. on January 23.

The summit of Mau Son is blanketed in white frost.

Mr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, reported that on January 23, the Northern region and Thanh Hoa and Nghe An are facing damaging cold conditions. Usually, the lowest temperatures occur around 4-6 a.m., but even by 7-8 a.m., the temperature barely changed.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha