Summer camp for overseas young people kicks off in HCMC

Sixty overseas Vietnamese young people from 14 foreign countries and territories have joined local youths in an annual summer camp which kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on July 11.

The event, the 16th of its kind, is co-organized by the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the city’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union. It will last until July 15.

The program features a city tour, voluntary youth programs to visit and present gifts to impoverished students in Can Gio district and Binh Thuan province; a trip to beautiful beaches in the southern coast city of Phan Thiet in Binh Thuan province and exchanges with local youths there.

In Binh Thuan, they are also scheduled to visit Duc Thanh school where Uncle Ho taught before he left the country to seek ways for national salvation, and learn about culture and architecture works of Cham ethnic people at Poshanu tower.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dinh Thi Phuong Thao, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and head of the summer camp organising committee, said the camp is an opportunity to connect Vietnamese young people from different parts of the world while fostering feelings of national pride that overseas youths have for their home country.

This year, participants came from the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, Taiwan (China).