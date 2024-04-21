Studying Vietnamese history from hero statues at traffic roundabouts in HCM
SGGP
With its more than 300-year history, HCMC is home to many historical and cultural works, including statues of national heroes located at traffic roundabouts in the city.
The construction of statues aims to honor national heroes for their great contribution to building and protecting the country.
People could choose modern and spacious roads, busy traffic circles, and monuments featuring memorials to historic events, places, and heroes and their deeds and contributions to the building of our nation.
The works also serve as educational tools conveying the traditional history of the nation over more than 4,000 years.