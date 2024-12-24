Students, office workers embrace metro for daily commuting

According to Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railways No.1 Company Limited (HURC1), the Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien served about 20,000 passengers on its second day of commercial operation (December 23).

Many of these were students and office workers who opted to use the metro instead of personal vehicles. Some even mentioned considering relocating closer to metro stations for more convenient daily commutes.

Fast and convenient

Vo Van Hoang, living in Binh Chanh District, currently studying at Vietnam National University – HCMC, shared his first experience commuting by metro. Hoang began his journey at 5:30 a.m. by taking bus No.152. After 20 minutes, he arrived at Ham Nghi Station and transferred to Ben Thanh Station. Just 25 minutes on the train, Hoang reached Vietnam National University Station, much faster than traveling by motorbike.

Hoang enthusiastically said, “The metro is not only fast but also affordable—just VND150,000 per month, much cheaper than using a motorbike.”

Passengers wait for Metro Line No.1 train at Phuoc Long Station, Thu Duc City, HCMC.

Nguyen Thi Kim Nhan, who lives near Suoi Tien Tourism Area, used to spend over 55 minutes traveling to her workplace in District 5 by motorbike. Now, the 17-kilometer journey only takes 26 minutes. She shared, “On the train, I can relax, enjoy the scenery, and no longer worry about traffic, pollution, or weather. Even when the metro starts charging, a monthly ticket for about VND300,000 will still be cheaper than using a personal vehicle.”

Tran Thanh Chuong, who works at Saigon High-Tech Park, noted that the metro is punctual and unaffected by traffic congestion, saving him time and reducing stress compared to using his own vehicle.

Many young people give up seats for the elderly on the metro ride on December 23.

During the first days of operation, the metro trains were busy with passengers. Many noted that, besides speed and convenience, the metro also encouraged a healthier lifestyle by walking or cycling to stations.

Nguyen Tri Tuan, an IT engineer working in Thu Duc, added, “With reasonable fares, the metro is suitable for everyone, from students to professionals. The VND4,000 parking fee at stations also makes it easy to combine personal vehicles with the metro.”

Avoid crowding at Ben Thanh Station

Mr. Le Minh Triet, Director of HURC1, reported that on its first day of commercial operation, Metro Line No.1 served 150,000 passengers. The sudden surge of passengers at Ben Thanh Station caused many trains to depart overcrowded, preventing additional passengers from boarding at other stations. As a result, passengers had to wait for hours at the stations.

To ensure safety and avoid overcrowding, the company will implement additional measures, including enhanced announcements via loudspeakers, electronic displays, and increased staff support at the stations.

Electric bus connects to Binh Thai Station

The company also advises the public not to crowd Ben Thanh Station, especially during peak hours such as the morning (6:30-8:30 a.m.) and evening (5:00-7:00 p.m.) during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Passengers are encouraged to use nearby stations or connection points to board the train instead of gathering at Ben Thanh Station.

Passengers are reminded to follow station rules, including not pushing or shoving at entrances, escalators, or on the train; keeping the station clean; and adhering to staff instructions. Gathering for photos or standing for long periods in public areas is discouraged to ensure the smooth flow of passengers.

61 bus routes connect to Metro Line No.1 stations There are currently 61 bus routes connecting to stations on Metro Line No.1, including 44 existing routes and 17 newly added routes, numbered from 153 to 169. Of these, 27 bus routes serve passengers from suburban districts to reach the central Ben Thanh Station in District 1. Specifically, passengers from Can Gio, Nha Be, and District 7 can take bus routes 75, 102, 34, 31, and 44, with additional options for passengers from Nha Be and District 7 on bus routes 20, 72, and 139. Passengers from Districts 5 and 6 can use bus routes 01, 39, 53, and 56 to reach Ben Thanh Station, while those from Go Vap and Binh Thanh can take bus routes 18 and 19. For passengers coming from Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, and Tan Binh districts, bus routes 04, 13, and 27 are available to get to Ben Thanh Station. At Ben Thanh Station, passengers are advised to use exits 5 or 6 for easier access to the Ham Nghi Bus Station, which connects with multiple routes across the city. For those traveling to the City Hall Station, bus routes 3, 19, and 45, which stop on Hai Ba Trung Street, are available, along with electric bus route 155, which connects directly. To reach Ba Son Station, passengers can take bus routes 44, 56, and 88, which pass through Ton Duc Thang Station and connect with electric bus route 155. Finally, for Tan Cang Station, bus routes 159, 160, and 161 are available.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan