Students experience high-tech farming to learn about sustainable agriculture

One hundred junior secondary school students in Ho Chi Minh City took part in a rural careers experience program, gaining hands-on exposure to high-tech farming and sustainable agricultural practices.

On the morning of June 27, the sub-Department of Rural Development under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment organized the second phase of the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City rural careers experience program.

100 students from Ha Huy Tap, Nhuan Duc and An Nhon Tay secondary schools participate in the special program

The program attracted 100 students from Ha Huy Tap, Nhuan Duc and An Nhon Tay secondary schools.

The program aims to help students learn about rural cultural values and traditional occupations while introducing them to high-tech agricultural models, thereby raising awareness of green agricultural development, the circular economy and environmental protection.

A highlight of the program was the "One Day as a High-Tech Farmer" experience at a high-tech agricultural ecotourism and knowledge center.

Students experience the traditional Thai My weaving craft.

There, students toured models for cultivating vegetables, mushrooms, orchids and cherry tomatoes, and learned about the application of science and technology in modern agricultural production.

Students experience high-tech vegetable farming.

They also took part in a range of hands-on activities exploring rural occupations, agriculture, environmental protection and sustainable development.

According to the organizers, the program provides students with practical exposure to agricultural production, helping them better understand the potential of rural industries while fostering environmental awareness, appreciation for the value of labor and greater interest in the development of modern and sustainable agriculture.

Students experience making rice paper.

The 2026 Ho Chi Minh City rural careers experience program is organized by the sub-Department of Rural Development under the direction of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment. The initiative aims to promote, preserve and enhance the value of rural occupations while contributing to the image of Ho Chi Minh City's countryside as dynamic, innovative and environmentally friendly.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan