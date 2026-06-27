Da Nang student wins gold at Asia-Pacific AI Olympiad

A 12th-grade student from Da Nang has won a gold medal at the Asia-Pacific Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (APOAI) 2026, marking a major achievement for Vietnam in the regional competition.

The Da Nang Department of Education and Training announced on June 27 that Phan Dinh Triet, a Grade 12 student at Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted, won a gold medal at the APOAI.

The first Asia-Pacific Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (APOAI) was held online, with China serving as the host.

The APOAI is a regional competition for outstanding high school students specializing in artificial intelligence and technology across the Asia-Pacific region.

This year's event was the inaugural edition of the Olympiad and was hosted online by China. It attracted 129 contestants from 18 countries and territories.

Given the competition's high level of difficulty, only 64 medals were awarded, including 10 gold, 22 silver and 32 bronze medals. Another 37 contestants received commendations.

Student Phan Dinh Triet

Before winning gold at APOAI 2026, Phan Dinh Triet earned second prize at the 2025 National Artificial Intelligence Olympiad and third prize in Vietnam's 2026 National Outstanding Student Competition in Informatics.

The student is now preparing for the 2026 International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), which is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan from August 2 to August 10.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong