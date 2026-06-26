People’s Public Security Culture School III established in Can Tho

On June 25, in Can Tho City, the Ministry of Public Security held a ceremony to announce the establishment of the People’s Public Security Culture School III.

People’s Public Security Culture School III in Can Tho (Photo: SGGP)

Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Public Security, attended the event.

At the ceremony, Deputy Minister Pham The Tung presented the decisions of the Minister of Public Security on adding the People’s Public Security Culture School III to the organizational structure of the Can Tho City Public Security Department and on the functions, tasks, powers, and organizational structure of the People’s Public Security Culture School III.

Delegates perform the inauguration ceremony for the school. (Photo: SGGP)

The school is located at No. 936 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Phu Loi Ward, Can Tho City. It was requisitioned from the former Soc Trang Provincial Public Security Department headquarters, covering an area of nearly 16 hectares, with a total investment of more than VND405 billion (US$15.4 million).

The school is equipped with all functional facilities, including an administrative building, teaching facilities, dormitories, a dining hall, and a sports hall.

During the 2026-2030 period, the school is expected to train 1,500 students per year. In the 2026-2027 academic year, the school will enroll students from localities including Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, Vinh Long, Can Tho, An Giang, and Ca Mau.

The school operates under a specialized boarding model, providing education at three levels, including primary school, lower secondary school, and upper secondary school.

The school is a public non-business unit under the national general education system. It is under the direct and comprehensive direction and management of the Can Tho City Public Security Department, while receiving professional guidance and educational management from the Can Tho City Department of Education and Training.

Eligible students for enrollment include children from ethnic minority groups facing difficult circumstances; poor and near-poor households; children eligible for social protection policies and receiving monthly social allowances; children of wounded soldiers and martyrs in the People’s Public Security force, as well as policy beneficiary families facing difficulties; and foreign children under cooperation programs between the Ministry of Public Security and other countries.

Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Public Security, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister Pham The Tung affirmed that caring for and educating children facing difficult circumstances is an extremely honorable mission.

Each teacher, school administrator, and staff member must truly serve as an exemplary role model with pure ethics, compassion, strong professional capacity, dedication, and a high sense of responsibility, wholeheartedly caring for students.

Previously, the Central Public Security Party Committee issued and implemented a project to establish People’s Public Security Culture Schools, including the People’s Public Security Culture School I in Bach Quang Ward, Thai Nguyen Province; the People’s Public Security Culture School II in Tan Lap Ward, Dak Lak Province; and the People’s Public Security Culture School III.

The People’s Public Security Culture School III in Can Tho City is the first of these schools to be put into operation. The remaining two schools are expected to begin operation in July 2026.

A classroom in the school (Photo: SGGP)

The student dining hall

The school covering an area of nearly 16 hectares, with a total investment of more than VND405 billion (US$15.4 million) (Photo: SGGP)

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh