Universities expand scholarships, financial aid for students in new school year

With tuition increasing for 2026–2027, universities are expanding scholarships and financial support to ease student costs.

Universities nationwide are finalizing admissions information and announcing tuition rates for the 2026–2027 academic year. Compared with the previous year, most institutions have increased tuition fees, reflecting adjustments permitted under Government Decree No. 97/2023/ND-CP, which governs tuition collection and financial policies in the education sector.

Students of Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry and Trade submit scholarship application documents for review.

Under the decree, tuition ceilings will rise to their maximum levels, prompting most universities to increase fees.

At Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, annual tuition fees are expected to range from VND47 million (US$1,784) to VND81 million (US$3,074). Medicine and Dentistry programs recorded the largest increase, rising from VND55.2 million (US$2,096) to VND81 million (US$3,074) per year, an increase of 46.7 percent. Tuition for other disciplines has increased by between 12 percent and 23 percent.

Meanwhile, the eight autonomous member institutions of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City have raised tuition fees by five to ten percent. At the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, tuition for degree programs ranges from VND31.5 million (US$1,197) to VND88 million (US$3,345) per year. The advanced English-language program now costs VND88 million annually, while the joint program with University of Technology Sydney is priced at VND268 million (US$1,183) per year.

Private universities, including Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Nguyen Tat Thanh University, Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance, Hung Vuong University Ho Chi Minh City, and Hoa Sen University, have also announced tuition increases of approximately 10 percent to 15 percent for students enrolling in 2026.

Expanded scholarships and student support

To help students cope with rising tuition costs, universities and government agencies are rolling out a variety of scholarship and financial assistance programs.

Recently, VNU-HCM signed cooperation agreements with domestic and international technology corporations and businesses to expand student financing opportunities. The university and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank have established a VND50 billion (US$1.9 billion) student loan program for full-time students at its eight member institutions. Eligible students can borrow between VND30 million (US$1,140) and VND50 million (US$1,899) annually to support their studies.

For postgraduate education, Dr. Tran Cao Vinh, Vice President of VNU-HCM, said the university has launched a research and innovation support program for the 2026–2030 period. Doctoral candidates may receive support of up to VND560 million (US$21,271) per person, while master's students can receive up to VND160 million (US$6,077). Funding may be disbursed monthly or according to agreements with research groups and host institutions.

Under Decree No. 97, tuition ceilings for public universities that have not achieved financial autonomy will range from VND17.1 million (US$649) to VND35 million (US$1,329) per year, depending on the discipline group. Tuition at self-financing public universities may be up to two times higher, while institutions with full investment autonomy may charge up to 2.5 times the standard ceiling. English-enhanced programs may charge two to three times the tuition of standard programs.

Universities increase scholarship funds

According to Dr. Nguyen Trung Nhan, Head of Academic Affairs at Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City, the university has allocated approximately VND70 billion (US$2.7 million) in scholarships for policy beneficiaries and financially disadvantaged students during the 2026–2027 academic year. The institution is also strengthening partnerships with domestic and international businesses to secure additional funding sources.

At Nguyen Tat Thanh University, scholarships covering 25 percent, 50 percent, or 100 percent of tuition for the entire degree program will be available to students with strong academic performance in high school. Additional scholarship programs offering full tuition support will also be implemented.

Associate Professor Dr. Tran Le Quan, President of the University of Science, said that the Government's new scholarship policy under Decree No. 179/2026/ND-CP, targeting students in basic sciences, key engineering disciplines, and strategic technologies, is expected to attract talented learners and encourage advanced research training. Associate Professor Dr. Tran Le Quan, President of the University of Science He noted that expanding postgraduate enrollment and improving student quality would enhance universities' international research output, interdisciplinary research capabilities, technology transfer, and innovation performance. Similarly, Dr. Nguyen Quoc Anh, Vice Rector of HUTECH, stressed the importance of transparent tuition policies, allowing students and families to plan their finances effectively. He said scholarship programs not only help attract talented students but also reduce concerns about rising educational costs. Dr. Nguyen Quoc Anh, Vice Rector of HUTECH Nguyen Thi Kim Phung, Deputy Director of the Admissions and Corporate Relations Center at the University of Finance and Marketing, said students will benefit from a growing number of scholarship opportunities under both government and university initiatives. These include talent-development programs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics approved by the Ministry of Education and Training. Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Phung, Deputy Director of the Admissions and Corporate Relations Center at the University of Finance and Marketing She added that the expanding range of scholarships and financial support programs will help reduce economic barriers to higher education, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, providing them with greater confidence to pursue academic and professional development.

By Thanh Hung, Thanh Nghi- Translated by Huyen Huong