High-tech solutions improve livestock farming efficiency

Alongside drawing investment into industrial parks, the Southeast provinces have increasingly established themselves as a hub for high-tech agriculture in recent years.

Numerous projects led by major corporations are at the forefront of innovation, enhancing value in the agricultural sector overall, and specifically within the livestock industry.

Leaders of Tay Ninh Province present flowers to investors in the CNC Livestock Zone of Hung Nhon Group

Modern livestock farms

In the process of building large-scale livestock farming models applying CNC, Hung Nhon Group faces many obstacles in technology, environment, land and some legal regulations. The application of advanced technology requires not only large capital to build modern, automated barn systems, waste treatment and disease control, but also a team of highly specialized personnel.

Furthermore, securing extensive land areas that comply with location and environmental safety standards, along with navigating the lengthy processes for land use conversion and obtaining construction permits, continues to pose significant difficulties for the group.

To address the current challenges in the agricultural sector, Hung Nhon Group has collaborated closely with international partners and local authorities. In June 2023, the group signed a memorandum of understanding with De Heus and the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province to launch a high-tech agricultural project in Tan Chau District, with a total investment exceeding VND2,500 billion (US$96.4 million).

Following nearly a year of construction, Hung Nhon Group and De Heus officially inaugurated DHN Tay Ninh CNC Livestock Farm in May 2024. At the event, they also announced seven key projects, including plans to export poultry products to the Halal market.

The projects in Tay Ninh Province are fully integrated with international-standard CNC technologies sourced from the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium. They emphasize environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and organic production practices.

Hung Nhon Group has previously invested in CNC livestock farms located in Binh Phuoc, equipped with an advanced monitoring system that enables real-time management and oversight of livestock metrics.

By adhering to rigorous standards, Hung Nhon Group enhances both productivity and product quality, thereby boosting its competitiveness in both domestic and international markets. Partners and visitors to the chicken farm in Binh Phuoc Province are notably impressed by the fully automated farming technology, which encompasses feeding, egg collection, and waste management. Each farm accommodates 80,000 chickens while requiring only four personnel for oversight, resulting in significantly higher productivity and efficiency compared to conventional farming practices.

In addition to Hung Nhon Group's chicken farm, another noteworthy CNC agricultural model is the Green Farm dairy farm, operated by Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk Group) in Long Khanh Commune of Tay Ninh Province's Ben Cau District. Spanning 685 hectares, this farm represents a $50 million investment by Vinamilk and has been in operation since 2019.

According to Green Farm's Director Bui Van Toai, the facility currently houses 8,000 cows, with half of them actively producing milk. Their high productivity and consistent milk quality align with Vinamilk’s standards nationwide. Equipped with modern technology—from grass treatment and feeding to cooling, milking, and milk preservation—the farm meets GlobalGAP standards, paving the way for technological advancements in livestock farming in the border regions of Tay Ninh and Binh Phuoc provinces.

Looking ahead, Vinamilk plans to develop Tay Ninh 2 cow farm, which will also accommodate 8,000 dairy cows. This expansion aims to enhance partnerships with local farming households, allowing them to supply by-products for cow feed and further support the region’s agricultural growth.

Businesses highly expect in the region's growth

Chairman Vu Manh Hung of the Board of Directors of Hung Nhon Group emphasized the priority of innovation and CNC application in all projects. CNC livestock projects in Tay Ninh and Binh Phuoc provinces and other projects in the Central Highlands region are all extremely important projects not only for the group but also for the localities.

Therefore, focusing on project development and ensuring compliance with the set plan partly demonstrates the group's commitment to promoting sustainable development and increasing the value of Vietnam's agricultural sector on the world map, he said. Applying digital transformation solutions will help the group optimize production processes, minimize waste and increase labor productivity.

In the coming time, he revealed that Hung Nhon Group will continue to focus on investing in the Southeast region, especially in CNC livestock projects that have been and are being implemented. The group also plans to exploit the potential in neighboring provinces, in order to expand the green economic model, increase exports, create sustainable values ​​for the agricultural sector, promote socio-economic development in the Southeast region, contributing to the Government's Net Zero goal by 2050.

At the 2024 conference on fostering connections with European enterprises in Vietnam, hosted by the People's Committee of Binh Phuoc province, EuroCham Chairman Gabor Fluit provided a strategic assessment of regional development. He noted that, despite their location in the Southeast region, Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh have developed at a slower pace compared to Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Binh Duong.

However, these provinces possess key advantages, including a skilled workforce, advanced CNC technology, and vast land reserves, enabling the establishment of CNC-applied livestock farms that drive rapid and sustainable agricultural growth.

Additionally, the Government has prioritized infrastructure investment, with expressway projects such as Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh, Chon Thanh – Thu Dau Mot – Ho Chi Minh City, and Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai. These developments have strengthened the confidence of the EuroCham business community and the broader investment sector in the promising opportunities within Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh provinces.

