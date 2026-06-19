Allure of 9-plus model reshaping education in HCMC

Thousands of HCMC students are proactively choosing vocational training over traditional high schools to significantly reduce financial burdens and eagerly kickstart their future careers earlier than expected.

Students are actively exploring and experiencing the learning environment at Dong An High-Tech College in HCMC

In early June, instead of taking the public 10th-grade entrance exam, Nguyen Thi Kim Duong from Binh An Junior High School in Dong Hoa Ward went with her mother to Dong An High-Tech College to process her enrollment application for the Graphic Design curriculum.

Kim Duong’s mother shared that the family always respects their child’s choice. Her academic performance sits at an average level, but she prominently exhibits a distinct aptitude and profound passion for fine arts; therefore, pursuing vocational training early on is a highly suitable path.

“She’s learning a trade while simultaneously studying the academic curriculum, so I feel quite reassured. My husband and I are both factory workers living in a rented room. In months with overtime, our income hovers around VND8-9 million (US$300-340) per person, but normally it’s only about VND5.5 million ($210). Because she’s taking up a trade early and receives tuition support, we can’t deny that it naturally lifts some of the financial burden off our family,” the mother explained.

Similarly, over at Phuoc Thang Junior High School in Phuoc Thang Ward, there are currently dozens of students who have opted for vocational training right after graduating from grade 9. According to the school’s principal Nguyen Thi My Chau, an increasing number of students are showing profound interest in vocational education.

To help them gather more information before making a final decision, the school frequently organizes experiential field trips to various vocational education facilities, while simultaneously inviting representatives from these vocational schools to provide counseling, introduce their training programs, and highlight future employment opportunities.

Consequently, students have a pristine opportunity to better grasp their post-junior-high options and chart an appropriate path early on. Principal My Chau noted that over the past few years, a considerable number of students with excellent academic records have also proactively chosen vocational training upon realizing the practical values this trajectory inherently delivers.

At Dong An High-Tech College this year, the 9+ model has garnered tremendous interest from both parents and students. With a quota of 1,109 slots for 10th graders, up to this point, the volume of online applications has reached over 80 percent of the quota, while in-person registrations account for nearly 40 percent. It appears many parents don’t view the 9+ model as a mere backup plan following the 10th-grade exams anymore; instead, they proactively seek out information quite early, even well before the high school entrance examination officially kicks off.

Vice Principal Than Thanh Thanh of Dong An High-Tech College evaluated that this is undeniably a positive trend, brilliantly reflecting a stark shift in society’s main perception of vocational education. “Vocational education is gradually being recognized as an inherently valuable choice, rather than just a last-resort solution,” she emphatically stressed.

Drawing directly from the school’s enrollment reality, Principal Dinh Bich Diep of Vung Tau Tourism College also pointed out that an increasing number of students and parents are enthusiastically researching and registering early right after finishing the 9th-grade curriculum. This demonstrates that students and their families are paying significantly closer attention to personal competencies, innate strengths, and future career opportunities, rather than focusing on the single, traditional route of attending high school before finally picking a profession.

Over at Dong An High-Tech College, starting from the 2026-2027 academic year, the institution is officially rolling out a high-quality training model exclusively tailored for post-junior-high students.

Alongside the vocational curriculum and the seven-subject academic program, learners will receive intensive training in foreign languages, STEM disciplines, and digital skills, while actively participating in learning activities and interacting with foreign lecturers and experts. This model was meticulously designed to fully meet the ever-escalating demands of parents and students amidst the rigorous backdrop of international integration and digital transformation.

Similarly, grade-9 graduates participating in Vung Tau Tourism College’s 9+ program are simultaneously taught a four-subject general education curriculum alongside their vocational training. Following 2.5 years of rigorous study, students are awarded an intermediate graduation diploma and a certificate confirming their completion of high school cultural knowledge. Essentially, they only need to study for approximately one additional year to seamlessly complete the articulation program and earn an associate degree.

According to Principal Bich Diep, pinpointing career goals early on significantly helps students alleviate their grueling exam pressure, saves an immense amount of time and training costs for their families, and concurrently generates vastly clearer learning motivation. Students who successfully register and enroll early will receive comprehensive career counseling from the school, alongside crucial guidance on accessing scholarships and tuition exemption policies, allowing them to thoroughly experience the trade before stepping into the brand-new school year.

By Khanh Chi – Translated by Thanh Tam